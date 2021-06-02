What’s Coming to Netflix UK in June 2021: Here’s All You Can Expect

To all the Netflix lovers out there who love to binge-watch, we’ve got some good news. We’ve gathered a list of shows to answer What’s Coming to Netflix UK in June 2021. If you were also waiting for the list of shows that will hit Netflix UK in June 2021, this blog is for you.

Currently, the list of shows isn’t complete as more shows will be confirmed during May. But don’t worry, we’ll update this list on the go. Having said this, let’s take a look at what’s coming to Netflix UK in June 2021.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK in June 2021?

Too Hot to Handle Season 2

The hot reality dating show Too Hot to Handle is coming back to Netflix this June, and you’ll be able to most seductive show on Netflix every Wednesday. If you haven’t seen the series yet, let us tell you a little bit about it.

In this reality show, a group of 10 hot singles is left on a tropical paradise where they can meet but can’t get involved with each other physically. Netflix has recently announced that this show will continue, and there will be a Season 3.

The Karate Kid 2010

The epic kung-fu movie featuring Jackie Chan & Jaden Smith that was released in 2010 is finally going to be available on Netflix this coming June.

Song One

Anne Hathaway’s musical drama that was released in 2014 is also coming to Netflix next month.

Count Arthur Strong

Multiple Seasons of this BBC comedy series will be available on Netflix in June.

Kim’s Convenience Season 5

The season finale of the Canadian comedy is also hitting Netflix this month.

Sweet Tooth Season 1

Fantasy drama based on the DC comics of the same name is also coming to Netflix in June. This series revolves around the life of children in a post-apocalyptic world where children aren’t born human. Instead, they’re hybrids, i.e., half-human, half-animal.

Lupin Part 2

The biggest international Netflix series is back this month when Assane is back and out for revenge.

Workin Mom Season 5

This series is about a Canadian working mom trying to attain balance in her life amidst all the complexities she faces

The Dead Don’t Die

2019’s horror-comedy starring Bill Murray and Adam Driver is also going to hit Netflix in June.

Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall (Season 1)

Royal documentary series looking at the life of Prince Charlies will also be available on Netflix UK in June.

Non-English Shows Coming to Netflix UK in June 2021

Other than English shows, June will also see the release of some most awaited non-English shows. Some of these shows that are coming in June are:

Sweet & Sour

A Korean movie, sweet and sour, is also going to come to Netflix on 4th June. This movie revolves around the relationship of three people.

Elite Season 4

The famous and widely watched Spanish teen show Elite is also coming back with a new season in June. The series is returning with a new cast, and even the making of a season 5 is announced.

Record of Ragnarok or Shuumatsu no Valkyrie

The most awaited Anime of 2021, the Record of Ragnarok, is also coming to Netflix in June. This anime will showcase the gods and humans’ ultimate showdown across the globe based on the highly reclaimed and world-renowned manga. It consists of thirteen one on one battles that will ultimately determine the survival of humankind.

Summertime Season 2

Summertime, the noteworthy Italian teen series that came to Netflix last April, is coming back in June this year. The fans of this sweet and adorable romance show were waiting impatiently for Season 2. It’s finally revealed it will come at some time in June. Although the date is not yet confirmed, the month will be June 2021. So let’s see what season 2 has in store for the love story of Ale and Summer.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK in June 2021: Final Thoughts

These are some of the shows that are expected to come during June this year. The list isn’t complete yet. Therefore, we’ll keep on updating it with time. So, to get exclusive updates on the upcoming releases in June, follow our blog.