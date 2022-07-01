The Bachelorette Season 19 Premiering in July two Bachelorettes

The Bachelorette Season 19 will feature two bachelorettes with double the drama, heartbreaks, and romance!

The Bachelorette is a spin-off series of the popular ABC reality television dating game show- The Bachelor. However, instead of males, it features women trying to find their soulmate from a pool of 25 men and more! The series has been a spectacular hit on ABC as fans can’t help but fall in love with the intriguing plot and the heart-melting moments!

So far, The Bachelorette has 18 seasons. It is an important part of ABC’s summer programming; fortunately for fans, this year will be no different! The Bachelorette Season 19 will debut in July 2022, and you can find out all the details below.

The Bachelorette Season 19 Release Date

ABC released the first season of The Bachelorette back in 2003. Since then, eighteen seasons of the series have come out. The latest one aired in October 2021! The upcoming season, Season 19, was announced in March 2022. Additionally, a major plot twist was also revealed in the announcement! This time, two bachelorettes will lead the whole season instead of one.

The official release date for The Bachelorette Season 19 is Monday, July 12. It will air on ABC at 8 pm ET/PT, with new episodes coming out every Monday. Fans can also tune into the ABC website or app to stream the new episodes! Moreover, fans can also watch the episodes on Hulu. They will become available on this popular streaming platform one day after their release on ABC.

The Bachelorette Season 19 Cast

The Bachelorette Season 19 will feature two Bachelorettes who are both previous contestants of The Bachelor Season 26. One of them is Gabby Windey. She lived in Colorado and was a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos. Currently, she works as an ICU Nurse at the University of Colorado Hospital. Moreover, the other Bachelorette is Rachel Recchia. She was raised in Florida and is a reality personality, a commercial pilot, and a flight instructor. Both Bachelorettes will be joined by Jesse Palmer, who will serve as the upcoming season’s host.

The Contestants Part 1

ABC has also revealed a “Meet The Men” teaser which introduces several male contestants of this season. This includes,

Zach-A 25-year-old tech executive. He is from the Anaheim Hills in California.

Tremayne- A 28-year-old crypto guy. He is from Naperville, Illinois.

Tyler- A 25-year-old man from Wildwood, New Jersey, who owns a small business.

Tino- A 28-year-old general contractor. He belongs to Playa Del Rey, California.

Ryan- A 36-year-old investment director who comes from Boston, Massachusetts.

Nate- A 33-year-old electrical engineer who belongs to Chicago, Illinois.

Spencer- A 27-year-old venture capitalist. He is from Chicago, Illinois.

Roby- A 33-year-old magician who is from Los Angeles, California.

Quincey- A 25-year-old life coach who is from Miami, Florida.

Matt- A 25-year-old shipping executive. He is from San Diego, California.

Michael- A 32-year-old pharmaceutical salesman who belongs to Long Beach, California.

Logan- A 26-year-old videographer. He is from San Diego, California

Justin Y.- A 24-year-old twin who belongs to Brookfield, Connecticut.

Jordan V. – A 27-year-old drag racer who is from Alpharetta, Georgia.

John- A 26-year-old English teacher. He is from Nashville, Tennessee.

Justin B.- A 32-year-old physical therapist. He is from Solana Beach, California.

The Contestants Part 2

Johnny- A 25-year-old realtor who is from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Joey- A 24-year-old twin who comes from Brookfield, Connecticut.

Jordan H.- A 35-year-old software developer. He is from Tampa, Florida.

Kirk – A 29-year-old college football coach who comes from Lubbock, Texas.

Mario- A 31-year-old personal trainer who comes from Naperville, Illinois.

Hayden- A 29-year-old leisure executive. He is from Tampa, Florida.

Erich- A 29-year-old real estate analyst who belongs to Bedminster, New Jersey.

James- A 25-year-old meatball enthusiast who comes from Winnetka, Illinois.

Ethan- A 27-year-old advertising executive. He is from New York, New York.

Jacob- A 27-year-old mortgage broker. He is from Scottsdale, Arizona.

Brandon- A 23-year-old bartender who comes from Carlsbad, California.

Colin- A 36-year-old sales director. He comes from Chicago, Illinois.

Chris- A 30-year-old mentality coach. He comes from Redondo Beach, California.

Alex- A 27-year-old wedding photographer. He is from Houston, Texas.

Jason- A 30-year-old investment banker. Ge is from Santa Monica, California.

Aven- A 28-year-old sales executive. He is from San Diego, California.

Plot

The Bachelorette revolves around a new ‘bachelorette’ and her pool of love interests. This pool consists of 25 men or more. The Bachelorette must eliminate one boy during each rose ceremony until just one remains!

This time, instead of a single bachelorette, the series will feature two; Rachel and Gabby! This is the first time in history that a season will have two leading ladies! Additionally, Season 11 features two bachelorettes as well. However, one of them had to be eliminated by the contestants based on who was more’ wife material.

The two single ladies will go on dates with the same pool of guys and try to find their soul mate! However, they have different requirements.

According to ABC, Gabby, who is 30,

“is looking for a man with quiet confidence. She doesn’t have a physical type. But says that if he doesn’t have a personality, then it’s a hard pass. Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship.”

On the other hand, Rachel, who is 25, requires

“a man who will travel the world with her. After recently earning her private pilot license, the future is nothing but sunny skies ahead for Recchia. And now she is hoping to find a co-pilot that matches her sense of adventure.”

All in all, Season 19 is expected to be a spectacular season with lots of wild and crazy drama. The producers said that the current season has been “hell to film”. Thus, fans should be prepared for one hell of a rollercoaster ride!

Is there a Trailer?

There is no trailer for The Bachelorette Season 19 up till now. However, ABC has released a teaser video to increase fans’ excitement. It features Rachel and Gabby getting in a car and “going shopping for a husband.”

Additionally, there is also a Meet the Men promo, which fans can check out to discover this season’s contestants.