Chicago Med leaving Netflix in July 2022 and Where Can We Watch it Now?

While fans were waiting for news of a new season of Chicago Med, they were heartbroken to find out that Netflix had decided to remove the show from its library. If you’re one such fan, are you also wondering why the streaming site took this decision?

The reason behind removing the show from the database

Following the launch of Peacock, many NBC shows departed from Netflix. This is because NBC owns Peacock. So, this makes the situation crystal clear why Chicago Med will soon leave Netflix. The main reason is that the license deal between the two platforms is no longer valid.

Come Dance with Me Season 2 Renewed or Canceled by CBS?

Walker Season 3 – Is it Renewed or Canceled by CW?

The reason behind removing the show from the database

As they did not renew this contract gradually, all NBC shows will shift to Peacock permanently. For USA fans, the show will end its run with Netflix on 20th July 2022. While for British fans, Netflix will remove Chicago Med on 31st August 2022.

But this is not the only show leaving the streaming sites. Other shows that will no longer be available on the database include:

Woke Season 3 – Is it Renewed or Canceled?

Westworld Season 4 Releasing Tomorrow – What is Expected?

The Social Network

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, seasons 1-7

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Brick Mansions

Home Again

Midnight Sun

The Strangers: Prey at Night

The Brave

Radium Girls

Annabelle: Creation

Django Unchained

Banana Split

The Edge of Seventeen

Forrest Gump

Friday the 13th

The Haunting in Connecticut 2

Ghosts of Georgia

Lean on Me

Little Women

Love Actually

My Girl

Poms

Texas Chainsaw 3D

You’ve Got Mail

The movies above or shows will not leave the site all at once. They all have different departure dates. And as far as Chicago Med is concerned, its 6th and 7th season will still be available on Netflix for streaming! Only the first five seasons will leave the show.

Perry Mason Season 2 Release Date Delayed by HBO

Where to stream Chicago Med?

If you want to stream all Chicago-related shows, the safest option is to secure a Peacock subscription because on any other streaming site. You won’t get all the shows until their latest seasons. So, what are you waiting for? Subscribe to Peacock right now!