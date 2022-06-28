Woke Season 3 – Is it Renewed or Canceled?

We have terrible news for Woke fans because Hulu has apparently canceled the series. Well, that, in simple words, means that Woke Season 3 might not happen ever. But would you believe us if we told you there might be a chance of saving the series? To find out, continue reading the article!

Based on the life of Keith Knight, the show explores the life of a Black cartoonist Keef Knight and falls under the genre of comedy. But why did Hulu cancel Woke? It is because of the delayed production. Reportedly the production for the show got postponed around three times due to Covid 19. And as everyone was at risk due to consecutive Covid cases, the streaming site decided to call off the show.

However, in the past, we have seen how streaming sites take back their decisions regarding the shows if the response from the fans is strong enough to make them reconsider their decision. But Hulu did not cancel the show due to low ratings. So, we are looking at a different situation here. For fans who are still in denial regarding the cancellation, chances of Season 3 are slim to none, but Knight’s impressive work will always live on in other forms of media.

But have you imagined what it would have been like if Hulu never canceled Woke? Well, we got you covered with the following article!

Woke Season 3 Cast

If the third season of Woke makes the final cut expect the majority of the core cast members to return in it. However, there might be a few more additions in the cast but for now, only expect the following to reprise their respective roles:

Lamorne Morris as Keef Knight

Blake Anderson as Gunther

Sasheer Zamata as Ayana

T. Murph as Clovis.

But as these are just speculations, it is better if you don’t completely rely on the above-mentioned information!

Woke Season 3 Release Date

As Woke Season 3 is canceled on official grounds, there is no confirmed date for it. However, the previous two seasons are available for streaming on Hulu! Make sure you stream them before you miss out.

So, that was everything relevant that you needed to know about the cancellation of Woke Season 3. Got any more questions? Let us know in the comments below!

