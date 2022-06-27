The Morning Show Season 3 Release Date Announcement Coming Soon

The Morning Show Season 3 is finally coming back to Apple TV. Gear up because we have got some interesting news for you in the article below!

The Morning Show Season 3 Cast

Although we do not have the official cast lineup for The Morning Show Season 3 yet, expect the majority of the main cast members to return. Without our hosts the show wouldn’t be complete so Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will definitely star as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson. The following will join the duo in the upcoming season of The Morning Show:

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

Mark Duplass as Chip Black

Greta Lee as Stella Bak

Nestor Carbonell as Yanko Flores

Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson

Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan

Desean Terry as Daniel Henderson

Janina Gavankar as Alison Namazi

We might get introduced to new characters in the upcoming episodes. However, we are still waiting for the Apple TV to announce the new additions to the cast. Moreover, Steve Carell will not return as Mitch Kessler because he got killed in the second season. Well, hopefully we will have some peace in the upcoming season! We might get to see him in some flashback scenes.

The Morning Show Season 3 Release Date

Up till now there is no confirmed release date for Season 3. And the filming for the threequel hasn’t started yet. But according to some reports, the third season will premiere on Apple TV in fall of 2022. However, no official sources have confirmed news like this so we are hoping that we’ll soon get the confirmation.

Fret not because one thing is for sure that the show didn’t get canceled. We’ll be getting a third season for sure.

Plot

There is no official plot synopsis for The Morning Show Season 3 so far. But based on the cliffhangers of the finale we have some theories on what the 3rd season explores. But before we begin let it be known that these are just speculations from our side.

The finale of the second season was full of surprises so the upcoming season will be even more intense. Cory finally expressed her feelings but it will take time for Bradley to take this all in. Other than this Cory is also suffering professionally now. Hopefully the third season will be a pivotal one for him.

Alex will most likely be on her new journey (with her new show that she had to host because of Covid-19). Unfortunately this is all that we can say about the storyline of the upcoming 3rd installment.

Trailer

As mentioned earlier, the filming for Season 3 hasn’t begun yet we don’t have a trailer for it. But hopefully in the near future we’ll get some footage from the third season. And in case of any such update we’ll add to this site. So, stay tuned!

