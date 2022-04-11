The Morning Show Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

The Morning Show will be returning with its third season. The Morning Show Season 3 will be airing on Apple TV. It is a workplace drama that revolves around Alex Levy, played by Jennifer Antinson and Bradley Jackson played by Reese Witherspoon. In the last season, The Morning Show pretty much revolved around the aftermath of sexual misconduct allegations against Mitch, played by Steve Carell. The Me Too movement was also the center of the first two seasons.

What To Expect From The Morning Show Season 3?

The show most probably will deal with the complexities that Covid-19 brought with it. A lot has changed because of the pandemic, like how people communicate with each other, and of course, there is this change happening around the work culture too. There is a lot to talk about in the third season of Morning Show. However, it is not clear whether the series will be exploring the pandemic situation or not. While commenting on the same, Ehrin said that currently, the show is not interested in exploring the different aspects of the pandemic.

The Morning Show Season 3: Release Date

The show is likely to be aired somewhere during the fall of 2022. There is no official announcement regarding the release date of the show apart from the fact that there will be a third season. The number of episodes of the third season has not been announced yet. Most likely, the upcoming season will also feature ten episodes just like the first and the second season of The Morning Show. The show will be exclusively available on Apple TV. Currently, the platform also hosts the first two seasons of The Morning Show.

Casts Of The Morning Show Season 3

The details of the casts of Season 3 of The Morning Show are not yet revealed. However, according to reports, one can see the following casts in the show:

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy

Billy Crudup as UBA CEO, Cory Ellison

Mark Duplass as the Chip Black, producer of The Morning Show

Nestor Carbonell as Yanko Flores, weatherman of The Morning Show

Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson, newswoman

Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan, the producer of The Morning Show

Desean Terry as Daniel Henderson, newsman

Janina Gavankar as Alison Namazi, newswoman

Greta Lee as Stella Bak, UBA president

Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards, UBA chairman

In addition to that, Charlotte Stoudt will act as the showrunner of the third season of Morning Show. She will be replacing Kerry Ehrin, who has previously developed the show and will be serving as a consultant for the new season. Kerry Ehrin is also engaged in working for additional new series to be released on Apple TV.

While showing the excitement for The Morning Show Season 3, Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV commented that it was thrilling for him to see the strengthening journey of The Morning Show that has always managed to tackle issues that have always resonated with the audiences. The show is both addictive and entertaining at the same time. He further said that he is excited about where Charlotte takes the extraordinary characters of The Morning Show in the third season. He definitely used the names of Jenifer and Reese while showing his excitement for the show

The series has an IMDb rating of 8.3 and it belongs to the drama genre. The show comes with the tagline, “the news is only half the story”. We will update more about the plot and the release date of Season 3 of The Morning Show, once any official announcement is made regarding the same.

