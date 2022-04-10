Apple TV+ reveals first look at Prehistoric Planet

Prehistoric Planet is definitely a show for all the heterophiles out there. So, if you’re a person who loves to know about history and has a knack for knowing all the details about the past and surprising facts about dinosaurs, then this docuseries is definitely for you to see. It’s a five-episode outstanding series that is about nature documentary and will premiere in May on Apple TV+. It is the first dinosaur documentary produced by BBC and the third overall.

Apple TV has recently revealed its first look, and it seems super interesting. It’s an award-winning wildlife documentary making that takes us to know all the details about ancient earth. It will show us the side of the planet we have never seen before. The series will show the earth 66 million years ago. Apple TV has also revealed some details, and the audience is super excited about the show. In the first trailer Attenborough, 95, says, ‘join us for a story you have never heard, on a scale you have never witnessed.’

Prehistoric Planet Trailer

To all the fans who were eager to watch it. There are just 45 days to go, and then you’ll be able to see your favorite series. It’s a five-episode series with a running time of 40 minutes, so you have to wait each day to get another episode as Apple TV will be releasing one episode per day for five days. Apple tv has release the trailer last Saturday, and the audience is already loving it. everyone is waiting to watch it because the story is about our world 66 million years back and how dinosaurs roamed it. The series will be available on Apple TV+. These Apple series have already won 240 awards and 950 nominations. You can watch it on any device iPad, Mac, iPhone, etc.

The trailer reveals some of its stories, such as the Tyrannosaurus rex species of dinosaur as a caring parent to the most fearsome predatory. It also reveals how the dinosaurs use nuzzling as a way of communication. The trailer starts with hundreds of tiny turtles showing us the life of oceans too.

Check official trailer:

Prehistoric Planet Filming

Moreover, there’s a confirmation regarding the filming for this series and it is going to complete in April 2022. The team has been working on it for the past three years. And they have worked hard to make it the best. This is a project of BBC which is best for its documentaries and photo-realistic visual effects from MPC. Its shooting shows the best impact. Attenborough David is narrating the project, who’s contributing second time on apple tv and is an award winner for nature documentaries. Hans Zimmer, who’s also known for his unique soundtracks, is also a part of a team.

Prehistoric Planet Plot

Everyone wants to know about their past. We have read a lot of information in our texts and still wonder about the evolution of something and want to know more about it. As we study history, dinosaurs are always interesting to us. We’ll love to see them on screen and learn about their lifestyle, how they used to survive, and how they started dying. All these questions this series can answer for us.

The series will have computer-generated dinosaurs that will take people back to their lives. The environment’s backdrops include desert, ice world, and forest. If you’re interested in paleontology, this series is one of the best to watch. This series covers everything from revealing the parenthood ways of Tyrannosaurus rex to exploring the depth of oceans. As well as the deadly troubles in the sky.

Prehistoric Planet Cast

The series is produced by our favorite Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton, narrated by David, and music by Hans Zimmer. We have all the best people in their work for this project. So, it’s definitely going to be a super hit.