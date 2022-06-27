Big Brother 24 Premiere Date Finally Revealed by CBS

Big Brother 24 will be soon returning on your screens with live coverage of the house guests as they learn to live with strangers and do house chores together.

The entire season will feature lots of challenges and hurdles for the house guests who will try their best to not get nominated. Furthermore, the show will test the patience of its new contestants as they make new friendships, fall in love, get lied to and betrayed. Over all, Big Brother will focus on the journey of each of its contestants and the one who manages to stand strong and get the highest votes in the end will be the winner.

If you are looking forward to season 24 and want to know all the details about it from its release date to the prize money, keep on reading!

Big Brother 24 Cast

No previous house guests will be returning since this was the theme of the last season. And the names of the new house guests are a secret.

Additionally, the Big Brother 24 host will be Julie Chen Moonves, the host of the series since the first season. After all, there is no one who is as perfect as her for the job.

Big Brother 24 Release Date

The official release date for Big Brother 24 is here and it is quite close. The latest season will be premiering on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The premiere episode will be 90 minutes long and the live feed will begin as soon as the first episode airs on the east and west coast.

Moreover, the release schedule for edited episodes is Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. This schedule is constant for several years. Finally, the finale will air on September 25, 2022 at 8PM ET/PT, after the house guests have spent 82 days in the house. This episode will be 2 hour long.

What Prize will the Winner get?

While the prize money hasn’t been confirmed yet, we think it will be $750,000 just like the last season. This is a $250,000 increase than the amount in the first 22 seasons.

Where is the Big Brother 24 House?

All the contestants will be residing in a two-story house. Also it is located at the CBS Studio Center soundstage 18 in Los Angeles. It has 94 HD cameras installed so that no actions of the house guests are missed. Additionally the house also has more that 113 microphones in it.

Where can I Watch and Stream Big Brother 24?

You can catch all the episodes as well as the live feeds of season 24 on CBS All Access.

