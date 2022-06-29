Come Dance with Me Season 2 Renewed or Canceled by CBS?

A new dance reality show in town, Come Dance With Me. The show first aired on CBS on 15th April 2022. Fans of the show are now wondering whether a Come Dance With Me Season 2 is en route or not. To find out more about the show’s status, keep reading!

The show’s format follows skilled young dancers from across the U.S. who choose a family member to be their dance partner for the show. The trained dancers teach their novice family members a new dance routine each week, and the pairs are then judged based on this routine. The two teams that score the lowest face each other in the elimination round, where they perform freestyle dances, and based on this. The judges choose who stays and who gets eliminated.

Come Dance with Me season 2 Cast

The first season had songwriter Philip Martin Lawrence as the show’s host. Lawrence works under the production company, The Smeezingtons, alongside Bruno Mars. His work has won him multiple accolades, including 8 Grammy Awards. He is also a vocals singer for the band, Hooligans and tours with Bruno Mars.

As the first judge, we have Jenna Dewan. Jenna is an American actress and dancer. She started her career as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson and later worked with Christina Aguilera, Pink, and Missy Elliot. She is best known for her roles in the dance movie Step Up and the horror series American Horror Story: Asylum.

Joining Jenna Dewan is Dexter Mayfield as the second judge. Mayfield is an actor, dancer, and plus-size model from Dallas, Texas. His career includes working with mainstream singers such as Jennifer Lopez and Katty Perry. He debuted his modeling career by walking the ramp for designer Marco Marco.

Ace hip-hop choreographer Tricia Miranda is the third and final judge of the show. Miranda’s work includes choreographing multiple popular celebrities such as 50 Cents. Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, and Jennifer Lopez.

Renewal Status

The season finale aired on 24th June 2022. Keeping this in mind, it is too early to expect any updates regarding Come Dance With Me Season 2. Neither the show’s producers nor judges have commented on a sophomore season.

Moreover, Whether CBS decides to renew the reality show or not largely depends on the previous season’s rating. The first season received a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.2 million viewers during the live + same-day ratings. Judging by these numbers, it seems unlikely that the show would return for a second season.

However, nothing can be fully written off until the show’s producers make an official statement on the matter. Reality shows such as Come Dance With Me are fairly cheap to produce. Therefore, regardless of the ratings, the reality show could make a return. The show could very likely find itself as a filler show on CBS. A filler show is something the channel adds simply to fill in gaps in its daily schedule.

Regardless of whether the show returns as a filler show or with its proper timeline, fans are eager for a second season. I mean, who would not want to watch Jenna Dewan judge these talented dancers every week?

