How I Met Your Father Season 2 on Hulu – Who is Coming back from Cast?

Rumors regarding the status of How I Met Your Father have long been in the run. After years of waiting, the show finally dropped its pilot season on 18th January 2022. Fans now eagerly await the release of How I Met Your Father Season 2. The second season received the greenlight for filming a long time ago and should soon be available for screening. To find out everything about the newest season, keep reading ahead.

The show is a spinoff of the popular 2000s sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, and has a 5.4 out of 10 IMDb rating. The show follows a similar theme to the original show, where our protagonist, Sophie (Hilary Duff), tells her son the story of how she met his father. Executively produced by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the show is available for streaming on Hulu.

Ever since its release, the show has garnered mixed reviews. Some find the series to be a great revival of the original sitcom. However, others believe that the team is simply cashing in on people’s nostalgia without providing anything new.

How I Met Your Father Season 2 Cast

While the status of How I Met Your Father Season 2 is confirmed, unfortunately, the same can not be said about the cast for the new season. There has been no official statement made by the team regarding the cast. Nonetheless, based on the previous season’s ending, it is possible to predict who would be appearing in the sophomore season.

How I Met Your Father Season 2 Lead Cast

In the lead, we have Hilary Duff reprising her role as Sophie, a hopeless romantic photographer in search of her soulmate. If you are a millennial, then the name Hilary Duff clearly needs no introduction. Duff started her career as a child actor playing Lizzie McGuire in the Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003) and has received multiple accolades over the course of her career. Labeled a teen idol, she appeared in numerous other mainstream movies, including A Cinderella Story.

Kim Cattrell also plays the role of Sophie; however, her Sophie is from the year 2050. The character is the show’s narrator and is telling her son her life story.

Chris Lowell returns as Jesse

Chris Lowell returns as Jesse, a talented aspiring musician currently driving an Uber. He became a viral internet meme following a public marriage proposal rejection by his ex-girlfriend. Lowell is an American actor best known for his role as Jonathan Fields in Life as We Know It and Dr. William Parker in Private Practice.

Francia Raisa reprises her role as Valentina, Sophie’s best friend and roommate, currently working as an assistant stylist. Raisa is best known for her roles in Bring It On: All Or Nothing, Grown-ish, and The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

Returning as Sid is Suraj Sharma, Jesse’s best friend, roommate, and the owner of a local bar. Surah Sharma is an Indian actor who first appeared in the blockbuster movie, Life of Pi. The film received great critical acclaim and led to Sharma to get nomination for a BAFTA Rising Star Award.

Further, as part of the main cast, we have Tom Ainsley returning as Charlie, a British Aristocrat who left his fortune to be with Valentina after seeing her at London Fashion Week. Ainsley is a British actor best known for his characters of Benoit in Versailles and Nick in The Royals. Tien Tran reprises her role as Ellen, Jesse’s adoptive sister, who shifts to New York following a divorce from her wife.

Cast Members from the Original How I Met Your Mother Sitcom

Moreover, cast members from the original How I Met Your Mother Sitcom, Robin Scherbatsky, The Captain, and Becky, made appearances in the first season. As a result, it is possible that they may reappear in the upcoming season as well. It is also possible that the rest of the original cast may make guest appearances on this spinoff version of the iconic 2000s sitcom.

How I Met Your Father Season 2 Release Date

The pilot season of the show that dropped early this year was able to gather a decent fan following. Since its release, fans have been inquiring about the release date of How I Met Your Father Season 2. While there is no exact release date hints by the cast as of yet, we expect the sophomore season to drop sometime around late 2022 or early 2023.

The show is definitely coming out with its second season, and it is even better that season 2 will have double the episodes as the first season.

How I Met Your Father Season 2 Storyline

The general storyline of the show is quite similar to the original sitcom. Eight years after the finale of How I Met Your Mother, the show once again follows the lives of these NewYorkers in their late 20s and early 30s. The NewYorkers navigate their ways through life, work, and friends, amalgamating into a hilarious yet wholesome series of events.

The official synopsis of the second season is currently unavailable; however, this is what we can predict about season 2. The finale of the first season ended set a good base for Ian and Sophie to start dating as How I Met Your Father Season 2 starts. Valentina and Charlie, unfortunately, are no longer together. This means that the two will now explore other options while continuing their friendship as a whole. This means that the new season could introduce some new characters who could be potential love interests for these two.

Further, Hannah and Sid have officially tied the knot. However, we are doubtful of how strong their marriage would be provided the long distance between the two. Jesse also decides to tour with Meredith. Nonetheless, it is highly unlikely that a romance will spark again between the two.

Trailer

The team is yet to release the trailer of How I Met Your Father Season 2. Although, we are hopeful that the trailer will drop about a month prior to the release of the latest season.

Till then, fans can spend their time speculating who the father is in the show. This truly takes the fans back to the era where everyone talked about who the mother was in How I Met Your Mother.

