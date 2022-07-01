Duncanville Season 4 – Is it Renewed or Canceled?

Fox’s animated series ‘Duncanville’ might be reaching its end, according to official reports. And a few remaining episodes of the third season will now be available on Hulu for streaming. This means Fox will not host them. But now the question arises; why did the streaming site cancel the show? And can we still expect Duncanville Season 4 to release? Continue reading to find out!

The remaining six episodes of Duncanville Season 3 will make their way to Hulu. Amy Poehler created the show and also voiced the lead character. It debuted in 2020 and got renewed three times, but the rating for the show went down by 25%! And this was one of the least-watched shows on Fox. So, they had to take this decision regarding the future of Duncanville. Fox released an official statement in which they appreciated the hard work of Amy Poehler, Mike Scully, and Julie Thacker Scully. After stating that the show will not return for the 4th season, they showed interest in working on more projects with the team.

Duncanville is an animated show about a 15-year-old boy who fantasizes about a rich, perfect life. His imagination is so grand that he can easily dismiss his real-life problems simply by switching to the imaginary world in his head where he has it all; money, peace, a car, and girls. But now that the series is not returning for a 4th season, what to expect of Duncan? After doing some research, we came up with a few details regarding the 4th season of Duncanville. But keep in mind that the following information is purely based on ‘if’. So, let’s begin!

Minions 2 Release Date, Cast, Plotline, Trailer, and Spoilers

Duncanville Season 4 Cast

If Fox somehow decides to renew the series for a 4th season, then we expect the majority of the voice cast (and their characters) to feature in Duncanville Season 4. According to our speculations, expect the following to be there in the potential 4th season:

Amy Poehler as Duncan

Amy Poehler as Duncan

Ty Burrell as Jack

Riki Lindhome as Kimberly

Zach Cherry as Wolf

Yassir Lester as Yangzi

Joy Osmanski as Jing

Rashida Jones as Mia Abara

Wiz Khalifa as Mr. Mitch

We might get a few new additions in the cast too! But to find out who will join the cast, we’ll have to remain patient.

Hercules live action will be in Production Soon

Duncanville Season 4 Release Date

As mentioned earlier, Fox canceled Duncanville, so there is no release date for the 4th season. To reverse this decision, the fans will have to boost the show’s ratings somehow. As the show got abysmal ratings and its viewership declined, the streaming site had to take this decision. But in the past, we have seen how a strong reaction from the audience can change decisions. However, in this case, we have very little hope.

We could have given the fans an estimated premiere date, but as we do not know when the production for the 4th season will begin, we are helpless!

The Flash Season 8 Finale Release Date

Duncanville Season 4 Plot

In the past three seasons, we went on various adventures with Duncan as he navigated through his imaginary life. It was a fun ride, but unfortunately, it has now come to an end. Due to the show’s cancellation, we do not have an official plot synopsis for Duncanville Season 4. Without it, it is hard to predict where the story can lead to.

However, if the 4th season is to come, it won’t be any different from the previous three ones. Of course, we will once again get to see Duncan doing stupid stuff and making imaginary scenarios in his mind. Hopefully, we’ll get to see more of Duncan and his bonding with his family. After all, good character developments are very rare! For now, this is all that we can say about the storyline of a potential 4th season.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Premiere and Cast Latest News

Trailer

So far, there is no trailer or any footage from Duncanville Season 4. But the final six episodes of Duncanville Season 3, which never went on air, will soon be available for streaming on Hulu only. At the moment, we do not know when Hulu will add them to their library. Rest assured, we will keep you updated. So, don’t forget to bookmark this page!

Chucky Season 2 Teasers from The Set Revealed