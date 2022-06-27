Duncanville Season 4 – Has Fox Renewed or Cancelled it?

Everyone is wondering if Duncanville Season 4 will return following the Season 3 finale. The last episode aired on 26th June and fans are worried about the future of their beloved animated series. Their concern is understandable since Fox has not announced anything regarding Season 4. However, the animated sitcom received great recognition from critics and viewers over the course of its 3 seasons.

Watching good comedy is an escape which viewers indefinitely crave. Duncanville is a refreshing sitcom about 15 year old Duncan Harris. Despite his young age, Duncan imagines a fantasy life for himself where he excels in everything. He is tired of being pushed around by his parents who decide everything for him. Ostensibly, Duncan’s ordinary life is fueled with his wild imagination. In Duncan’s fantasy world, he is always on the top of his game. The reality however is quite the opposite.

Undoubtedly, Duncan’s unique take on life adds an exciting element to the show drawing in more viewers. If you’re looking to have a good laugh, Duncanville is a must watch!

Duncanville Season 4 Cast

Since Duncanville centers around Duncan’s life, Season 4 will see most of the old characters again. There is a possibility that a new story arc introduces fresh characters. In such a case, it’s hard to predict the new cast without any additional information. For the time being we can expect previous characters to reprise their roles in Season 4.

The recurring characters include:

Duncan by Amy Poehler

Annie by Amy Poehler

Jack by Ty Burrell

Kimberly by Riki Lindhome

Wolf by Zach Cherry

Yangzi by Yassir Lester

Jing by Joy Osmanski

Mia Abara by Rashida Jones

Mr Mitch by Wiz Khalifa

Renewal Status

Since Fox is silent on the subject of a new season we cannot make any claims regarding the renewal or cancellation. However there are a few factors that influence the future of a show.

If we take some of these factors into consideration we can make reasonable assumptions about Duncanville Season 4. Firstly, the last season had an average rating with subpar viewership compared to other Fox’s animation series. Secondly, Fox has a history of renewing animated shows quite quickly to allow enough time for smooth production.

However, there is no update on Duncanville Season 4 which is concerning for the fans. Despite the above factors, there is still hope that Season 4 gets renewed. During times of rising inflation and the pandemic , all networks are drifting towards cost effective alternatives. There is no doubt that animated shows are cheaper when compared to live action series.

Duncanville Season 4 Release Date

The above discussion is futile until official announcements surface. The future of Duncanville could go either way. Hopefully, the odds work in our favor and fans receive the good news of a renewal soon.

Till then, we can only wait to hear from the network about its plans for Duncanville. If Duncanville Season 4 gets greenlit, fans can expect the new season to arrive next year in a similar timeframe. For now there is no information about the release date of the new season.

Duncanville Season 4 Plot

Duncanville is the amusing story of Duncan’s peculiar tendencies. Early on in his life, Duncan learns that adults are free to make their own choices and craves freedom for himself. However, Duncan’s parents are afflicted with their own worries. In the midst of family drama, Duncan also falls for Mia.

The show perfectly captures Duncan’s misadventures as he unknowingly lands in trouble everytime. His adopted 5 year old sister is always there to give Duncan some intelligent advice.

We can expect the new season to continue with the struggles of Duncan’s hilarious family. Along the way the family will learn tolerance and build stronger connections with each other. Nonetheless, watching the quirky characters is nothing short of refreshing. Surely, fans cannot wait for more drama to unfold in Duncan’s world.

Trailer

There is no official teaser or trailer for Duncanville season 4. This is because the show still has to get green lit by the network. And even after the series gets green lit for a new season, it will take some time for production to begin. And hence, there is plenty of time until a trailer releases. After all, an official trailer will release only a few days before the actual season premieres.

For now there is no trailer just like there is no update on Season 4. Optimistically, viewers can hope that there is more of Duncanville. Till then, stay tuned for more updates on Duncanville Season 4!

