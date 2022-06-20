Zootopia+ When is it going to release?

Zootopia+ is an upcoming series that will follow the adventure of the creatures living in Zootopia, a metropolis. The series belongs to the genre of animation, adventure, comedy, and family. Disney Television Animation and Walt Disney Animation Studios are the production companies involved in making the series. The series will follow the Disney animated film that goes by the name Zootopia. Trent Correy and Josie Trinidad are the directors of the series. Jennifer Lee is the executive producer. Let’s talk about the movie on which the series is based before knowing more about the series. The film Zootopia was first launched in 2016, and it was a massive success.

Zootopia became one of the highest-grossing movies of 2016, with more than $1 billion in box office collection. The film managed to warm the hearts of both the young and old audiences. With Zootopia+, we are expecting the same kind of warmth.

Zootopia+ Cast

The cast of Zootopia+ is still not announced. However, if the original cast of the movie return for the series, we expect the following cast in the series:

Leah Latham as Fru Fru

Maurice LaMarche as Mr. Big

Raymond S. Persi as Flash

Ginnifer Goodwin as Judy Hopps

Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde

Idris Elba as Chief Boho

Jenny Slate as Dawn Bellwether

Octavia Spencer as Mrs. Otterton

Zootopia+ Release Date

The first episode of the series will air on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The series will be available on Disney+. It is still unclear whether all the series episodes will drop at once or whether we will see a weekly release of the episodes. Even the number of episodes is not yet confirmed. We will update this section when more information starts rolling out officially. At the time of writing, we have reports indicating that there will be six episodes available. Now that we know the release date, let us find out a bit about the plot of the series.

Plot

Zootopia+ is based on several characters that live in Zootopia. The original film focuses only on Judy and Nick. However, in Zootopia+, we expect that the makers will focus on other characters too, and will widen the horizon. The official synopsis of the series is yet not available. With the release date of the series in November, there is still time for much information to roll in. We will update this section again when we have information regarding the official synopsis.

Recently during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Disney showed one of the six shorts of the series. The short which was aired goes by the title, “The Godfather of the Bride”. The episode revolves around the origin of Mr. Big. Rafael Motamayor praised the episode saying that the episode was the real winner.

We believe that each episode of the series will be different in terms of genre and focus. Therefore, the expectations are really high for the series. The teaser of the series indicates that we will get to see all the main characters from the movie. Baldin announced the release date of the movie on Twitter with the help of a few emojis. The emojis clearly throw a hint on what we can expect from the series, but obviously, it’s hard to crack!

The excitement of Zootopia+ is high amongst the fans, and for the right reason too. A trailer of the series is not yet available. Once the trailer is out, we will have a better idea about what we can expect from the series. Till then, this is all the information that we have to offer. Keep checking this space for more updated news regarding the series.

