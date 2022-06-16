Entergalactic: Kid Cudi Announced the Official Release Date

Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris have collaborated on an animated series that is soon coming to Netflix. The show titled Entergalactic even has an official release date now! Kid Cudi has played a significant role in the production of the show, and he has also lent his voice to a character. But what will this animated show revolve around? Well, to find out, continue reading the article!

Entergalactic Cast

The voice cast of Entergalactic is star-studded. In the protagonist role, we have Kid Cudi as Jabari, and his partner will be played by Meadow, played by Jessica Williams.

Other than them, we also have; Timothee Chalamet as Jimmy, Ty Dollar Sign as Ky, Laura Harrier as Carmen, Vannessa Hudgens as Karina, Christopher Abbott as Reed, 070 Shake as Nadia, Jaden Smith as Jordan, Keith David as Mr. Rager, Teyana Taylor as Boxing Coach, Arturo Castro as Len, and Macaulay Culkin as Downtown Pat.

Besides voicing the main character, Kid Cudi has also worked on an album exclusively for the upcoming show. Moreover, he has also co-produced the series!

Entergalactic Release Date

In the Netflix Geeked Week, the show was announced to release in the fall of 2022. We also have a confirmed release date for Entergalactic! The series will premiere on Netflix on 30th September 2022. This news is relatively recent.

Plot

The story will revolve around Jabari and how he struggles to manage his love and professional life. Well, this is the dilemma for every artist! The series is set in New York. When Jabari finally moves into his dream apartment, he comes in contact with a vibrant girl, Meadow. And both of them will soon realize that they share a special bond. Entergalactic is a perfect show for you if you love watching shows which deal with romance and art.

Fortunately, as we now have a teaser for the show, we know much about its plot! Some keen fans noticed the small cupboard in Jabari’s room was full of spray paints. This shows that Jabari is a reserved person who likes to express himself through art. From this observation, we can tell that Jabari is a true artist at heart!

Trailer

We don’t have an official trailer for Entergalactic yet. However, there is a 30-second long teaser! Not only was the teaser aesthetically beautiful, but it captured a lot of emotions and gave the fans a bunch of Easter eggs! In case you missed out on any detail, we got you covered.

We get introduced to the main character Jabari (voice of Kid Cudi). The series’ logo gets revealed in a very cool way; at first, Jabari lights up and exhales smoke which then gets shaped into the logo. Followed by this scene, the official release date for the show got revealed.

Jabari’s room had little things which caught our attention. The cards on Jabari’s floor gave away the main plot of the show to the audience. According to this analysis, Jabari and Meadow will explore life together in the upcoming series. The trailer deserves all the praise it’s getting, and we can’t wait for its premiere.

So, that was all that you needed to know about Entergalactic. For more updates, stay tuned!

Check official Teaser: