BNA Season 2 Release Date on Netflix Announced or Cancelled?

Released in the spring of 2020, BNA (Brand New Animals) is an action-comedy Japanese series. It has completed its first Season after airing 12 episodes, with the final episode named “Anima City.” Season 1 of BNA has left the fans wondering about the series’ season 2 renewal status and whether a release date has been announced or not. BNA was also one of the best anime series released in 2020 on Netflix.

BNA Season 2 Cast

Michiru Kagemori, the raccoon girl whose character is voiced by Cherami Leigh.

Shirou Ogami, the wolf person, is expressed by Benjamin Disk.

Nazuna Hiwatashi, Michiru’s best friend, is voiced by Xanthe Huynh.

Alan Sylvasta, a former CEO of Sylvasta Pharmaceuticals, is voiced by Robbie Daymond.

The above-mentioned are the main characters and the voices behind them. Voices behind the remaining characters are:

Cindy Robinson

Reba Buhr

Jake Green

Keith Sliverstein

Laura Post

Jamieson Price

Joe Ochman

Anne Yatco

BNA Season 2 Release Date

While the series BNA has an IMDB rating of 7.2/10 and 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, we can only imagine how excited the fans must be for the 2nd Season. After the first Season was over, fans began to explore their social media accounts for questions regarding BNA Season 2. As of June 12, 2022, Netflix and neither Studio Triggers have not yet made any public announcement about the renewal of BNA(Brand New Animals). However, there is no cancellation yet, it has been a long since season 1 came out, and the fans may have to be a little more patient in anticipating the release of the 2nd Season.

On the contrary, there are fans that aren’t confident about the second Season’s launch because Studio Triggers does not produce second seasons.

Mike Tyson series Expected Release Date on HULU

The Undeclared War Expected Release Date on Channel 4

Storyline

The story takes place in the 21st century and revolves around an ordinary high school girl, Michiru, who was a normal high school girl till the day she turned into a tanuki, a Japanese raccoon dog. She runs away and seeks refuge in Anima City, which is a place expressly set up for humanoid animals to be able to live at ease. Here she founds a wolf person, Shirou. Michiru and Shirou together go on to investigate the reason behind their transformation into a humanoid animal. This leads to a series of strange events. The show ended with Alan getting the Nirvasyl Syndrome and Shirou healing him. Shirou calms down Anima City by sending out his howls. He sees good days ahead for his people, especially as he starts to trust humans more, thanks to Michiru’s heroics.

Trailers

While season 1 of BNA was a big hit, there is no word on the release of BNA Season 2. However, official announcements have yet to be made, and the release date may be revealed in September 2022, according to rumors. As soon as the information is made, we might get a peek at the trailer of the BNA Season 2.

Outlander Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Spoilers on Netflix

The Boys Season 4 Release Date – Is it Confirmed or Not?

Spoilers

Although there is no official word on the release of BNA Season 2 as of yet, fans are eager to get their hands on something as little as a spoiler. Despite the fact that Sylvasta Pharmaceuticals has figured out how to transform into a super beast-man, to make a human into a humanoid was not figured out. Looking at this, it is expected that the story of Michiru and Nazuna would provide the creators a freeway in any direction to build the plot of BNA Season 2.

Bosch Legacy Season 2 Release Date