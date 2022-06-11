Outlander Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Spoilers on Netflix

Here’s everything you need to know about Outlander Season 6 Release Date and availability on Netflix. The sixth season is the inspiration from the sixth book of the series, “A Breath of Snow and Ashes.” Outlander season 6 has just ended on Starz and will be making its way to Netflix in a couple of years. After all, season 5 has just recently premiered on Netflix in the US and is blowing away charts.

Distributed by Sony Pictures Television, Outlander is a fantasy series based on the novel series by Diana Gabaldon. It premiered for the first time with its first season in August 2014, and since then, the show has been pretty much unstoppable.

Now that Outlander season 6 has made its way to Starz, viewers are wondering when it will be available on Netflix? And if there are any spoilers on the upcoming season? Well, continue reading to find all the details below.

Outlander season 6 Cast

The main cast, which will be making a comeback for the upcoming season, is:

Caitriona Balfe as Claire

Sam Heughan as Jamie

Sophie Skelton as Brianna

Richard Rankin as Roger

Lauren Lyle as Marsali

César Domboy as Fergus

John Bell as Young Ian

In addition to all these previous cast members returning to reprise their roles, the show’s team announced the arrival of the Christies, a new family in town. This family is a group of three and will include Mark Lewis Jones as the dad Tom, Alexander Vlahos will play the role of the son Allan, and Jessica Reynolds as the daughter Malva. The Christie family will undoubtedly be adding many more plot twists in the new season as they arrive after Jamie offers to help Ardsmuir prisoners settle and become comfortable in the area.

Tom is a person from Jamie’s past. He is a conservative Scot who supported the Stuarts and fought for them during the Jacobite Rising. This resulted in him being held captive at Ardsmuir, where he meets Jamie.

Tom’s son Allan is a protective brother who shifts to America when the man who had purchased his father’s indenture papers sends them for both the siblings. He will probably create lots of problems for Claire.

Although Malva is initially shown as Tom’s daughter, viewers will get eventually find out that she is, in fact, his niece. Malva is the child of his wife and his brother. Both of them had an affair when he was locked away in prison. Furthermore, Malva will become close to Claire as the season progresses. Tom, however, will not be a big fan of Malva’s liking towards Claire as he is a conservative whose views do not align with those of Claire.

Outlander season 6 Release Date for Netflix

Even though Outlander season 6 has premiered on Starz, it will not be available in the US on Netflix until April or May 2024. This is because the show’s previous seasons have also been released in a similar pattern, i.e., approximately two years after the finale on Starz premiere. Nevertheless, the release window hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix yet, and the new season can release earlier.

Moreover, the sixth season will not be premiering on Netflix in the UK. But the reason behind it is entirely different. The streaming rights for the Outlander series have been purchased by Amazon Prime Video and not Netflix in the UK. And so, all the six seasons are already available for binge-watching on this platform.

How many episodes will the sixth season have?

We are sure you are excited about watching Outlander season 6, but we have some sad news. While Sam Heughan confirmed via a tweet that filming had ended in May 2021, he also shared that the sixth season will be a bit shorter this time as it consists of 8 episodes instead of 12 to 16 episodes. The number of episodes each of the seasons before it had. However, Heughan also said that fans shouldn’t get disheartened as Outlander season 7 will have 16 episodes to make up for the deficit in the number of episodes for season 6. Yay!

Talking about filming during the pandemic and explaining the decision to reduce the number of episodes Matthew B Roberts, showrunner for historical drama series said in an interview with a deadline:

“Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to truncate the season to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible.”

Moreover, the titles of the eight episodes are as follows:

Echoes

Allegiance

Temperance

Hour of the Wolf

Give me Liberty

The World turned Upside Down

Sticks and Stones

I am not Alone

What will be the plot?

While we don’t have an official synopsis for Outlander season 6, it will mainly revolve around Diana Gabaldon’s sixth novel, A Breath of Snow and Ashes. And so, here is a book summary so that you know what to expect in the upcoming season.

“The year is 1772, and on the eve of the American Revolution, the long fuse of rebellion has already been lit. Men lie dead in the streets of Boston, and in the backwoods of North Carolina, isolated cabins burn in the forest. With chaos brewing, the governor calls upon Jamie Fraser to unite the backcountry and safeguard the colony for King and Crown. But from his wife, Jamie knows that three years hence the shot heard round the world will be fired, and the result will be independence — with those loyal to the King either dead or in exile. And there is also the matter of a tiny clipping from The Wilmington Gazette, dated 1776, which reports Jamie’s death, along with his kin. For once, he hopes, his time-traveling family may be wrong about the future.”

Is there a trailer for Season 6?

There are not one but two trailers that you can check out on YouTube for Outlander season 6. The first is an almost 1-minute-long teaser trailer released at New York Comic Con on October 9, 2021. It gives a glimpse of the darkness that will arrive in season 6 as Claire and Jamie are shown at Fraser’s Ridge. Also, the official teaser makes it clear that with the Revolutionary War coming close and everything that has happened in the past, the Frasers will destabilize further in the season. It also shows a couple of new cast members playing a significant role in season 6.

Check first official trailer:

The second official trailer premiered on January 19, 2022. It shows Jamie trying to choose a side for the upcoming war and Claire helping him figure things out. It shows how things at Fraser’s Ridge are about to change and how not everyone around is ready for that change. And finally, the trailer announces the official release date for Outlander season 6 to premiere on Starz.

Check second official trailer:

Spoilers for Season six

Even though some parts of the sixth book were covered in season 5, viewers will see the book in a greater depth in season 6. It will show Claire’s healing after all the trauma she has undergone in the previous season. Because even after the Frasers are back together by the end of the season, Claire has a lot of personal healing to do.

Jamie, too, will have a lot on his plate, from helping Claire heal to being involved in politics and choosing the right team to support. As he wants to be with the British, but it seems like they will probably lose, and Jamie doesn’t want to be on the losing side. He will also have to travel and meet the Cherokee tribes.

The Christies will also be an essential part of the season as they are not your ordinary villains and will destabilize Fraser’s Ridge. Claire and Malva will build an amazing bond that will be short-lived. This is because Malva will die, and Claire will be wrongly accused of her murder. Talking about the new family and their equation with Claire in the season, Caitriona said:

“[The Christies] aren’t your typical villains, which is great and refreshing. Claire and Malva build a great relationship and bond. It’s very destabilizing for Claire. It’s a really heartbreaking, but a really twisted narrative that they all get embroiled in.”

Furthermore, The Browns will not be going anywhere, creating a lot of damage. Richard will be back, and he will take things to another level regarding his animosity with Jamie. So, overall, the season will be action-packed, and each episode will have even more revelations and plot twists than the previous one.

