Them Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

Them is an American horror series that belongs to a television anthology. The series first premiered in 2021. It revolves around a black family that shifted to an all-white neighborhood of Los Angeles. It is a horror movie, and therefore, of course, there are elements of malevolent forces. However, these forces are present next door, but that doesn’t make these threats less frightening. The show has an IMDB rating of 7.3. The first season has enjoyed two wins, and eight nominations, and the fans are now excited to know more about Them Season 2. The series belongs to the genre of drama, horror, and thriller.

Them Season 2 Release Date

Since, at the point of rating, there is no announcement regarding the renewal of the Season 2. Therefore, we don’t know whether the second season of Them is happening. However, the popularity of the series indicates a strong possibility of Season 2 happening. We will update this section with the renewal status of the series once an official announcement regarding the same is made.

However, according to previous information, even before the launch of the first season, Amazon gave an order for a two-season. Therefore, Season 2 might be happening for sure. Little Marvin is the show’s creator, and she further wrote the script for the first season. The first season entered the development stage on July 28, 2018, and the filming of the series began on July 8, 2019. A massive amount of time was invested in writing the show’s script and choosing the cast for it. The season premiered at SXSW Film Festival on March 18, 2021. The series finally premiered on April 9, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. With the casts of the series now decided, we can expect the release date of Season 2 a year after the renewal status of the same is confirmed.

Plot

In 1953, The story of the series is set. It is about a black family who, during the Second Great Migration, shifted to an all-white neighborhood in Los Angeles from North California. The home where the shift becomes a center of evil forces next door. The evil force seems to haunt and destroy the family. In addition to, the first season featured ten episodes. An official synopsis of Season 2 is not available yet. We will update this section with the official synopsis once made available. We expect that even the second season will feature ten episodes with a runtime of 45 minutes.

Them Season 2 Cast

We can expect all the protagonists of the first season to return for the second season. The expected casts of the upcoming series are:

Deborah Ayorinde as Livia Lucky Emory

Ashley Thomas as Henry Emory

Shahadi Wright as Ruby Lee Emory

Alison Pill as Elizabeth Betty Wendell

Melody Hurd as Gracie Emory

Ryan Kwanten as George Bell

Trailer

As discussed above, the renewal status of the series is yet unknown. Therefore, there is no trailer for Season 2. However, if a second season trailer ever releases, we will update the same on this section.

If you haven’t watched the show yet, it’s time for you to give this show a try, especially if you love horror series. The cast’s performance is genuinely gripping to keep you terrified for a maximum time. The series earned a vast amount of appreciation for its social commentary. You can stream the show on Amazon Prime Video. To conclude, there is no official confirmation about Season 2. However, we need to wait some more for an official announcement regarding the series second season.

