Mike Tyson series Expected Release Date on HULU 

This summer, fans need to prepare themselves for the upcoming release of the “Mike Tyson series,” which originates from screenwriter Steven Rogers, 20th Television, and Karin Gist being the showrunner. This series consists of eight episodes that revolve around the American former heavyweight champion ‘Mike Tyson’ who competed from 1985 to 2005. Mike Tyson series will portray the life of the former boxing champion and the beholder of the record as being ‘the youngest winner of the heavyweight title’ and includes several other boxing records. The different parts of his life displayed in this series have his childhood, his strained relationship with his ex-wife Robin Givens, and his boxing career. This series will give its audience a brief representation of Mike Tyson’s life, including his most challenging moments on the road to achieving his success.

Mike Tyson series Release Date

By the most recent sources, Hulu finally announced the date of premiering the original Mike Tyson series. It is officially set to be released on Thursday, 25th August, in the United States. However, no announcements have been made on when the series will premiere in the United Kingdom.

Moreover, it’s still not officially announced whether the eight episodes will be premiering on the release date or if Hulu will be releasing the episodes one by one every Thursday.

The Undeclared War Expected Release Date on Channel 4

Squid Game Season 2 Release Date Officially Confirmed

Mike Tyson series Cast

Mike Tyson series will portray the ups and downs of Mike’s life. Furthermore, it will also display the heavy weightlifting star’s journey through different aspects of his life.

In the upcoming series, the leading role of Mike Tyson will be played by none other than the Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes himself. Rhodes gained more popularity after appearing as Chiron in the Oscar-winning film Moonlight,’ He has also performed different roles in films like The Predator, Bird Box, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Trevante Rhodes will be making an appearance in this series along with other stars like Russell Hornsby, who plays the role of Don King, the infamous boxing promoter, Harvey Keitel, making an appearance as Tyson’s trainer Cus D’Amato, Laura Harrier portrays Tyson’s ex-wife Robin Givens and Li Eubanks given the opportunity to portray the woman who claimed that Mike Tyson sexually assaulted her in 1991, this makes it the certainty that the respected series won’t be avoiding the most contentious times of Tyson’s life.

Outlander Season 6 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Spoilers on Netflix

The Boys Season 4 Release Date – Is it Confirmed or Not?

Mike Tyson series And Mike Tyson himself

Three months before the disclosure of Rhode’s casting news, the Hulu project was criticized and disapproved by Mike Tyson himself. He strongly opposed the Hulu project and expressed his disapproval in an Instagram post, which is unavailable now. In that post, he condemned the Hulu project. Additionally, he also announced the approaching authorized Mike story.

He also said:

“To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for black story rights. Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences, especially after all that transpired in 2020. The real Mike Tyson authorized story is in development and will be announced in the coming days. Hulu to announce stealing a black athlete’s story during Black History month couldn’t be more inappropriate or tone-deaf. #boycotthulu #corporategreed”.

Now, another series will be released based on the athlete’s life called “Tyson.” While the announcement for the series has been made, no network or streaming service has been attached to it. But, this series will be authorized, and we know for a fact that Jamie Foxx will be taking on the role of the famous boxer Mike Tyson. Thus it is only a matter of time until a network signs it, and we get more details about it.

Bosch Legacy Season 2 Release Date

Trailer

The Series has been a topic of discussion for a while now. It’s a long-awaited series for many fans; although it’s not approved by Tyson himself respectively, it still seems like something unmissable. Hulu released the first teaser of the Series on 8th June. The short clips give a glimpse of different characters displayed in the series and also give a glance at how the series will revolve around the star’s contentious and challenging life. Hulu has said to have called the series “an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson,” which indicates that they will not only be glorifying Mike Tyson’s life, but it will give a brief look at his most challenging moments, him achieving his goals, the rough patches in his life and his rocky relationship with his ex-wife Robin Givens.