Squid Game Season 2 Release Date Officially Confirmed

Netflix broke the internet with the announcement that Squid Game Season 2 is officially happening. Fans worldwide took it to social media to show how happy they were. After all, the first season was an intense one! It took ten years to craft the first season carefully, but how long will the second season take to release?

The confirmation news did not shock many because the director and the cast have been dropping hints regarding the potential sequel since the very beginning. And given the show’s popularity, Netflix would never let such a big franchise go to waste.

Squid Game Season 2 Cast

The confirmation news came via a tweet from Netflix’s official account. Along with the renewal news, it also mentioned the names of the characters returning in the sequel.

Most of the cast of the first season will, of course, not be returning because most of them died due to the nature of the game they played. However, a few which survived will be there in Squid Game Season 2. Lee Jung Jae will again be the main character in the upcoming season as he won the game. So, we have Gi-hun in the bag! Moreover, the actor has repeatedly spoken up about his involvement in the sequel. He also mentioned that he does not know in which direction the story will proceed.

The mysterious frontman in the first season will also return. The official picture mentioned Lee Byung Hun’s name, among others. Gong Yoo, who had only a few minutes of screentime in the first season, became a fan favorite. Although the official letter did not mention his name, his face was there. So, this might be their way of hinting at his involvement.

Wi Ha Joon also has a chance of returning because his character was not shown entirely dead in the first season. Although the frontman shoots him, he falls into the river. What if he survived? This can be possible! In an interview, Hwang mentioned how he could include the dead characters in the sequel. He did not provide many details, but this can be possible if the sequel entails flashbacks.

Of course, there will be new characters as well. But for now, Netflix has only revealed limited information.

Squid Game Season 2 Release Date

Squid Game Season 2 does not have a confirmed release date yet. But the director explained that the sequel would either release somewhere in late 2023 or 2024. He was pretty confused about the decision regarding the sequel because he also had a movie in mind. But it seems like after talking to Netflix. He sorted his priorities.

The show will take so long because of the writing process. Hwang wants to come up with something unique, so he’ll take his time. He has also admitted that he’ll try to incorporate the many fan theories circulating the internet right now.

Plot

In the finale of the first season, we saw Gi Hun in his element, and the anger in his eyes made it clear that something intense was about to happen. But sadly, the first season ended there. This was a major cliffhanger! So, Squid Game Season 2 will first explain this dangling storyline. Where was Gi Hun headed to? After all, now he has nothing to lose! He’ll do anything to get revenge from the organizers of the game.

Hwang is yet to reveal the plot of the second season. He has considered many ideas, and up till now, there is no plot synopsis for Season 2. So, we’ll have to remain patient!

Trailer

There is no official trailer for Squid Game Season 2 yet. Even the announcement was made through a picture you can find on the official Twitter account of Netflix.

This is all you need to know about Squid Game Season 2. For more updates, stay tuned!

