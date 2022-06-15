The Undeclared War Expected Release Date on Channel 4

The Undeclared War expected release date and when is it coming to Channel 4? The show “The Undeclared War” has been a hot topic since 2021, but we will finally watch it in just a few more weeks. Channel 4 has worked hard on its promotion, and it looks like it worked!

The Undeclared War Cast

The cast members of The Undeclared War is indeed star-studded! The following list contains the names of all actors who are confirmed to be there in the upcoming show:

Simon Pegg as GCHQ’s Head of Operations, Danny Patrick.

Mark Rylance as John Yeabsley

Adrian Lester as Andrew Makinde

Maisie Richardson Sellers as Kathy Freeman

Alex Jennings as David Neal

Hannah Khalique Brown as Saara Parvan

Moreover, the cast mentioned above will be joined by Edward Holcroft, German Segal, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Hattie Morahan, Ed Stoppard, and Kerry Godliman. Who knows, there might be more surprises for us!

The Undeclared War Release Date

Channel 4 has not revealed the release date for The Undeclared War yet. The news simply said coming soon. Deducing from this, the show might be just a few weeks away from us.

Be vigilant, be ready and, above all, remain calm… #TheUndeclaredWar coming soon to Channel 4 and All 4 pic.twitter.com/epPVgiyrVL — Channel 4 (@Channel4) June 10, 2022

Plot

While watching the show, you’ll notice many similarities. Why? Because the show will revolve around the post-pandemic world set in 2024. The Undeclared War focuses on a group of officials working in GCHQ at the time when general elections were about to take place. But the USA electrical system gets attacked, and now this team has to do anything in their capacity to ensure that nothing drastic happens.

Another theme is the dangers of social media. Of course, this cyber attack is not possible without advanced technology. We only have to wait a few weeks until we see Kosminsky and his team battling the threat.

Spoilers

It is too soon to say anything regarding the spoilers because we have to wait for the show trailer to release first. Hence we’ll have to wait for this matter.

Trailer

The official trailer for The Undeclared War is out now! It is a 100-second-long clip that shows the two characters giving passionate speeches. The situation seemed a bit similar because the officials were trying to calm the public and discourage them from taking unnecessary steps. But there is fear in their voice. This could hint at a catastrophe. But we’ll know better about it when the show finally releases. Make sure that you stream the little footage that we have!

For now, this was all you needed to know regarding The Undeclared War. We’ll keep this site up to date, so don’t forget to bookmark this page!

