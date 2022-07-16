Lost In Space Season 4 Release Date on Netflix

The reboot of the popular 1960s television series “Lost In Space” proves to be just as popular as its original version. Following the release of its third season, fans now eagerly await Lost In Space Season 4. As per the team, season 3 was the series finale, and there would be no more follow-ups. Then what is it that has fans wondering about the possibility of a new season? Here is everything we know that hints at a 4th season. Continue reading to find out more.

The science fiction series dropped its first season on 13th April 2018, followed by a sophomore season on 24th December 2019. It follows the adventures of the Robinson family as they try to colonize space. However, their ship goes off route, and they get lost. This reboot received praises from audiences and critics alike. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic spread, and the third season faced multiple delays. Nevertheless, after a 2-year long wait, Lost in Space released its third and final season.

Developed by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, the series has a 7.3 out of 10 IMDb rating. Further, it has an overall rating of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes. Legendary Television is the show’s producer and is available for viewers to stream on Netflix.

Lost In Space Season 4 Potential Cast

As stated above, the third season was the final season of this outer space fictional series. Hence, it is highly unlikely that Lost In Space Season 4 would follow. Nonetheless, in the case of this series, Never say Never. The immense popularity of the 1960s shows already caused a full series reboot (over 50 years later). If the show returns for a fourth installment, we expect the following cast members to reprise their roles.

Molly Parker as Maureen Robinson, an aerospace engineer and the mission in charge for Jupiter 2. She is in charge of colonizing Alpha Centauri

Maxwell Jenkins as Will Robinson, the youngest child of the Robinson family. He forms a strong connection with a robot he saves from a fire.

Toby Stephens as John Robinson, a former Navy SEAL, and Penny’s husband.

Taylor Russell as Judy Robinson, the eldest Robinson child and the doctor for the mission.

Ignacio Serricchio as Don West, a smuggler of high-end items and the spaceship’s mechanic

Mina Sundwall as Penny Robinson, the rebellious middle child of the Robinson family with a passion for writing about her adventures.

Parker Posey as June Harris/Zoe Smith, a criminal posing under her sister Jessica’s identity

Brian Steel as the Robot that Will saved after the crash

Release Date

Currently, there are no sources pointing towards Lost In Space Season 4. In fact, all available sources confirm that the third season was the final season. However, while the last season did answer multiple open questions, it left us with many more. Fans saw themselves still wanting further explanations for the majority of the events that occurred over the series. This is a major reason why fans demand another installment.

The showrunner, Zack Estrin, talked about the future of the series, saying, “From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of the Robinsons as a trilogy…A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle, and end.”

Unfortunately, as much as we may want, the 4th season only remains a desire with little to no hopes of fulfillment. However, if miraculously, a 4th season does go into production, it is likely that it won’t be released until later in 2023. Conversely, it is possible for the show to release a movie version. This could provide the team with the perfect opportunity to give the fans the explanations they seek.

Potential Storyline for Lost in Space Season 4

As we already know, season 3 attempted to wrap up all important plotlines. Hence, trying to negate the desire for Lost In Space Season 4. Unfortunately, the team did not manage to provide its fans with an ending that fully satisfied them. Therefore, if a fourth installment does go into making, we expect that the following storylines would be better explained in it.

Season 3 finally unveiled the long mystery of “who created the robots?”. The extinct group of aliens was behind this creation. However, there was barely any further information given about these aliens. Previously, it was unknown why these robots were so adamant about killing others. Now we know that they killed their masters (the aliens) because they wanted complete freedom. However, beyond this, the finale did not provide much information regarding the backgrounds of these robots or aliens. We still do not know why the robots were created. To find out more about this, we need to dive deeper into the SAR’s victory over their masters.

The series finale saw Dr. Smith’s return, giving fans a pleasant surprise. However, her death in season 2 and now this shocking return has fans confused. Dr. Smith claims to have locked herself up in a storage locker. However, this seems a little fishy as we saw her helmet float in space the previous season. This sets up a major plothole. The storyline failed to explain her return in the form of flashbacks or more. This confusion gives way to a plot for a possible season 4.

Further, fans were curious to find out why these SAR robots were so interested in Will. This question finally gets answered in the final. Apparently, Will can be a threat to the robots’ future plans. However, what these plans are or how exactly Will poses to be a threat to this plan remains a query. Moreover, in the final episode, we see Penny transform one of the evil robots into a nice one through her act of generosity. This means that all evil robots have the capacity to turn into good ones. Further, it shows that if humanity had been nicer to these robots, they would not have turned to the dark side to begin with.

Keeping these things in mind, it seems like there is a decent amount of open plots for a follow-up season or at least a follow-up movie. Unfortunately, the chances of that seem bleak. The series ends with Will stating, “I have no idea where we are.” This shows that the series ends exactly how it began, with them lost in space.

