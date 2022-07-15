Walker Season 3 Release Date Status on CW

The CW announced a number of renewals a while ago and thankfully Walker was one of them! Well this is great news for fans because we’ll soon be getting Walker Season 3 from the CW. But now the question arises what will the third season of Walker entail? To find out, continue reading the article!

When will Walker Season 3 be released?

Well the renewal was quite inevitable because of the ratings and viewership that it got from the audience. And we won’t have to wait long to be able to stream the new batch of episodes of Walker Season 3. The first episode of the upcoming season will premiere on 6th October 2022.

And not only this but they are also planning on releasing the prequel series ‘Walker: Independence’ on the same day (6th October). So, the fans will get endless content in October!

Who is in the cast of the third season of Walker?

Lindsey Morgan will unfortunately not return for the third season. She played the role of Micki Ramirez. She has decided to depart from the show because of personal reasons. However, in her statement she mentioned how thankful she was for the CW for giving her a character like Mickey. And that she’ll still root for the cast and crew. So, Lindsey Morgan won’t be returning as a series regular in the third season but of course you can expect her to return as a guest star in the future seasons. Fans were quite disappointed by this news due to which the CW released a statement in which they praised the actress’ hard work and mentioned the possibility of her guest appearance. Now it remains to be seen if this will happen or not.

Except Lindsey Morgan expect the majority of the main cast members to return in the upcoming season of Walker. Here is the complete list:

Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker

Ashley Reyes as Cassie Perez

Molly Hagan as Abeline Walker

Keegan Allen as Liam Walker

Violet Brinson as Stella Walker

Kale Culley as August Walker

Coby Bell as Captain Larry James

Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett

Odette Annable as Geri Broussard

Mitch Pileggi as Bonham Walker

There might be a few new additions. But for now the CW has not revealed any such details. So, you’ll have to remain patient!

Criminal Minds Season 16 – Who is Returning in Cast?

Euphoria season 3 – Zendaya Reveals to Direct Episode

What is the storyline of Walker Season 3?

The finale of the second season ended on a major cliffhanger; Cordell Walker getting kidnapped! So, the third season will most likely pick up the story from here. The reasons behind his kidnapping are still not known but this must be linked to his past. In all this duration he has made numerous enemies. So, who knows which one took his revenge? Only the third season will solve the mystery!

His absence will play a major role in the plot of Walker Season 3. Of course this absence will also affect the other family members. Amidst all this Trey Barnett might become the focus of the show because the chances of him becoming the next Texas Ranger are high. And as far as the Davidsons are concerned, expect their story to develop further. The showrunner mentioned that everyone makes mistakes (just like Davidsons did) so they also deserve a redemption arc.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 – Is it Renewed Or Canceled?

Jack Ryan Season 3 – Premiere Date Updates on Amazon Prime

Is there a trailer for Walker’s third season?

There is no trailer or any sort of footage from Walker Season 3 so far. But as the show is set to premiere in October expect something from the CW in the near future. Until then stay tuned!

Severance Season 2 Release Date on Apple TV+