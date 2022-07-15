Ted Lasso Season 4 – Is it Renewed or Canceled by Studio Boss?

Ted Lasso is a comedy and drama sports series. The series first premiered in 2020 and it has successfully completed two seasons. The show enjoyed 128 nominations and 65 wins. In fact, the show won seven Primetime Emmys. Furthermore, the show has an IMDB rating of 8.8. The show revolves around Ted Lasso, an American college football coach. He heads to London in order to manage AFC Richmond, which is a struggling Premier League football team. If you haven’t watched the series yet, you need to watch it on Apple TV+ for sure. The series received a renewal for the third season in October 2020. Now the fans are wondering whether Season 3 is the last season or not. Consequently, the real question is whether Ted Lasso Season 4 is happening or not?

Before we talk about Ted Lasso Season 4, let us talk about the third season of the series as it has not premiered yet.

Ted Lasso Season 3: Everything That You Need To Know

Ted Lasso Season 3 was given a green light last year. The filming of the third season began in March 2022. There is no official release date of the same yet. However, according to reports, the third season might premiere in the fall of 2022. We are hopeful that the third season will be out by the end of 2022. If not, it will definitely air in early 2023 for sure. Keep checking this section to receive updated information about the release date of Ted Lasso Season 3. Now that we know when to hope for the third season, let us shift our focus to Ted Lasso Season 4.

Is Ted Lasso Season 4 Happening?

There is news circulating on the internet. And all the speculation is pointing out toward the statement that Ted Lasso Season 4 is not happening. The series might not return for a fourth season. Even though it is a hit series, the question is why a fourth season might not be happening?

Ted Lasso is one of the most popular Apple TV television shows. The viewers are loving it and the same is visible from the rating of the show on different platforms. However, the future of the series is very gloomy. It is because the creators of the show believe that the story that they want to put out for the series will be over by the three seasons. Therefore, there is no point in having Ted Lasso Season 4.

Though there is no official confirmation about the cancellation of the show after the third season, it is pretty unpredictable. Previously, different cast members and creators of the show have been vocal that the series will be only three seasons long. However, it is still unclear whether they will stick to their decision or not.

Previously, Sudeikis has said that the makers want to focus on what’s in front of them. Currently, they are focusing on making the third season a splendid season. They are not thinking about Ted Lasso Season 4 yet. They are dealing with one issue at a time.

The Uncertainty

Previously, in many interviews, the creators and the cast members stated that even though they assumed the series will be three seasons long, the kind of love that the audience is giving is making it difficult to stick to that decision. Bill Lawrence, co-creator of the show previously in an interview stated that he is hopeful that there are more stories to tell even after the third season.

On the other hand, Brett Goldstein, the writer of the show, indicated that the third season might be the end of the series. He further threw a spoiler saying that everyone dies. Therefore, it is safe to say that we do not yet know whether Ted Lasso Season 4 is happening or not.

