Magnum PI Season 5 Premiere Date – Officially Coming to NBC

NBC turned out to be Magnum PI season 5’s saving grace. The series was originally airing on CBS. However, CBS had to cancel it, but the series was in luck. NBC decided to air it, and soon Magnum PI Season 5 will be airing on it. For further details and the latest news about the series, continue reading this article.

Magnum PI is a series about an ex-navy Seal Thomas Magnum (played byJay Hernandez), who later becomes a private investigator. After his return from Afghanistan, he starts solving crimes in Hawaii in order to put his military skills to use. Magnum PI is a reboot of the 1980s drama. It is known as a light-hearted show with some modern action and will keep you hooked till the very end. This new version is very entertaining, and the chemistry between the characters is flawless. If you haven’t already seen it, then give this binge-worthy show a try!

Magnum PI Season 5 Premiere Date: When Will It Air?

We do not want to sound like a killjoy, but Season 5 will not be airing anytime soon. Since NBC recently announced its plan for the upcoming fall season, it did not include any mention of Magnum PI Season 5. Whereas two days after this announcement, it revealed the plans about renewing Magnum PI. So what we have gathered is that if NBC had any plans of releasing season 5 by fall, it would have included season 5 in its fall seasons plan. However, we believe the production of the fifth season will begin in the fall. Hence one can conclude that season 5 of Magnum PI will probably air sometime next year, maybe by January 2023. There is more! We have found through sources that the new season will consist of ten episodes.

What Will Be The Plot Of Magnum PI Season 5?

It is possible that the new season will start off from where the fourth season ended. Nevertheless, since it will be airing on a new network, we can expect some deviation from the rest of the seasons.

The Cast: Who Will Be A Part Of The Upcoming Season?

Everyone is thrilled to know who will be returning in the upcoming season. Well, we have covered everything for you. For instance, we know Jay Hernandez will be returning in the fifth season to play the role of Thomas Magnum. Perdita Weeks will also be coming back to play Juliet Higgins.

Here is the list of the rest of the cast of Magnum PI Season 5:

Domenick Lombardozzi playing the role of Sebastain Nuzo

Amy Hill playing the role of Teuila-Kumu

Tim Kang playing the role of HPD Detective Gordon Katsumoto

Christopher Thornton playing the role of Kenny

Stephen Hill playing the role of Theodore

Bobby Lee playing the role of Jin Jeong

Zachary Knighton playing the role of Orville

Martin Martinez playing the role of Cade Jensen

Lance Lim playing the role of Dennis

Jai Ali playing the role of Dr.Ethan Shah

Chantal Thu playing the role of HPD Detective Lia Kaleo

Dennis Kutsumoto playing the role of Lance Lim

Suzy Madison playing the role of Betsy Philips

Shawn Mokuahi Garnett playing the role of Flippa

Trailer and Promos

So far, no trailer and promos for season 5 have been made available to its audience. Since Season 5 is still in its early days of renewal, it is too soon to expect a trailer. Nonetheless, keep your hopes alive. The official trailer will most probably air a little while before season 5’s release date.

