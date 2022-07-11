Rutherford Falls Season 3 renewed or canceled over at Peacock?

Rutherford Falls is a comedy television series that revolves around the people of a small town in the Northeast. The season premiered in 2021, and the second season was recently aired. With the airing of the second season, the fans are wondering about the details of Rutherford Falls season 3. The second season housed eight episodes; the last episode aired on 16 June 2022. The show was a hit amongst the critics, winning one win and seven nominations. Ed Helms, Sierra Teller Ornelas, and Michael Schur, the show’s creators, did an excellent job of ensuring the comic element of the show. Let’s see, what information do we have for you for Rutherford Falls season 3.

Renewal Status Of Rutherford Falls Season 3

To be honest, season two just happened, and it is too early to talk about the renewal status of the series. Even though many series get a renewal status for the upcoming season, even when the current season is airing, it is not the case with Rutherford Falls. There is no confirmation news about Season 3 from Peacock. We are predicting that we will have to wait another month or two to get any information about the third season of the series.

In addition, it is difficult to predict the renewal status of the series. It is because Peacock does not reveal the rating performance of the show. Without this detail, it becomes difficult to analyze how well the series has performed for the streaming service. However, we can pick information from other websites.

For instance, the show has an IMDB rating of 6.5. It is not an impressive rating; therefore, the chances for Season 3 are bleak. However, we also need to consider that not everyone who watches the show puts down their rating. Therefore, the IMDB rating is not a make-or-break situation in this case.

Reception Of The Show

The show, in general, enjoyed a positive reception. Even though it takes a few episodes of the show to grasp the audience’s attention, it finally manages to do so with the first few episodes. The show’s writing has been described as witty, and it deals with complex issues fairly well. The different nominations for the show include:

Independent Spirit Award for best female performance in a new scripted series and best male performance in a new scripted series

Gotham Independent Firm Award for outstanding performance in a new series

HCA Award for best actor in a streaming series, comedy

OFTA Television Award for best comedy series, best supporting actor in a comedy series, and best direction in a comedy series

Cast of Rutherford Falls Season 3

We expect all the prominent casts to return for Season 3 if it ever happens:

Ed Helms as Nathan Rutherford

Michael Greyeyes as Terry Thomas

Jana Schmieding as Reagan Wells

Jesse Leigh as Bobbie Yang

Dustin Milligan as Josh Carter

Wrap Up

To sum it up, there is no news regarding the renewal status of Rutherford Falls season 3. We are hoping for official confirmation about the renewal or cancellation of the show in a month or two. Till then, the fans have to wait. Keep checking this space to lay your hands on the updated status of the series. If you haven’t watched the series yet, you can give it a try. It is a light-hearted comedy that will make you laugh for sure. We will also update you about the plot and confirmed casts once the official information about the series starts rolling.

