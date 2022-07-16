Resident Evil Season 2 Premiere Date Updates on Netflix

Resident Evil is one of the most successful franchises known to man; numerous spin-offs and video games have been made on it, each portraying a new story. The latest Netflix series ‘Resident Evil’ was one of the adaptations, and now that it has premiered, fans are curious to find out about Resident Evil Season 2. What has Netflix decided for the show? To find out, continue reading the article!

When will Resident Evil Season 2 be released?

Resident Evil’s first season recently premiered on Netflix on 14th July 2022. Not much time has passed since its release, so of course, we do not know if Netflix will renew the show for a sequel or not. The streaming site usually announces the renewal 1 to 2 months after the premiere. So, expect the same to happen with Resident Evil. However, we are not sure if the sequel will happen or not because it depends on the ratings and viewership. If the first season meets the goals set by Netflix, then only we can hope for a second season.

Andrew Dabb (the showrunner) explained in an interview that the first season did not delve into the lore of Resident Evil. It just touched the tip of the iceberg, and he hopes that as the story progresses, he’ll be able to deliver the plot more clearly to the fans. He hoped that every 18 months, a new season would explain the different aspects of the vast Resident Evil universe. As he gave an estimate of 18 months, we expect Resident Evil Season 2 to premiere at the end of 2023 or even 2024. This depends on when Netflix will give the show the green light and when the production begins.

Who will be in the cast of Resident Evil’s sequel?

If Netflix decides to go on with Resident Evil, expect most main cast members to feature in it. Of course, Lance Reddick, Ella Balinski, and Adeline Rudolph will reprise their roles of Albert Wesker, Jade, and Billie Wesker. As the official cast lineup for the second season is not out yet, all that we can do for now is predict who has higher chances of featuring in the upcoming season. According to our speculations, expect the following to star in Resident Evil Season 2:

Tamara Smart as young Jade Wesker

Adeline Rudolph as Billie Wesker

Siena Agudong as young Billie Wesker

Paola Núñez as Evelyn Marcus

Mpho Osei Tutu as Yen

Anthony Oseyemi as Roth

Marisa Drummond as Guard

Lea Vivier as Susana Franco

Ahad Raza Mir as Arjun Batra

Depending on the storyline, we might be introduced to a few more new characters. But for now, as the details are scarce, we do not know who will be soon joining the cast for the sequel. The showrunner showed interest in introducing the giant vampire lady in the following season. But he also made it clear that he’s not making any promises!

What is the storyline of the second season of Resident Evil?

The first season ended on a major cliffhanger, so the story can now proceed in any direction. Of course, there is no plot synopsis for Resident Evil Season 2, so we can only rely on theories now. This cliffhanger might be hinting at another season from Netflix. So, the writers will only continue their work once the streaming site gives them the signal.

Hopefully, it will focus on the Wesker family. And Umbrella has many more mysteries which need to be unraveled. The trouble for Raccoon City does not end with Zombies. Many more problems will now unleash on the city. Moreover, we saw Jade leaving for New Raccoon City, but the events never made it clear whether Billie followed her to Japan.

This is a vague outline of what could happen in the upcoming season of Resident Evil. As we get near its premiere, more details will be made public soon.

Is there a trailer for the sequel of Resident Evil?

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for Resident Evil Season 2 so far. And we don’t expect to see one shortly because the showrunner himself mentioned that it would at least take 18 months to work on another project. Hence who knows how far away we are from getting any footage.

If you still haven’t streamed Resident Evil, consider this as a sign to stream it on Netflix! So, that was everything you needed to know about the show’s potential second season. Stay tuned for more information!