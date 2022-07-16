The Morning Show Season 3 Premiere Date Update on Apple TV+

Morning shows have long been in trend, but what exactly goes on behind the scenes? Apple T.V.’s “The Morning Show” gives its viewers a very realistic sneak peek into the harsh realities of these shows. After two very successful seasons, fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of The Morning Show Season 3. The series received its renewal for a third season in January 2022. Here are all the latest updates regarding the upcoming installment.

Developed by Kerry Ehrin, the series has a whopping 8.3 out of 10 IMDb rating. It is inspired by Brian Stelter’s book, Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning T.V., The first pilot season dropped on 1st November 2019 and managed to impress its viewers worldwide. The second season faced delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic but was eventually released on 17th September 2021.

The Morning Show Season 3 Expected Cast

The team is yet to reveal the exact cast of The Morning Show Season 3. However, based on the previous season, it is relatively easy to predict who may appear in the latest installment. As of now, most (however not all) of the cast of The Morning Show will return.

In the lead, we have Jennifer Aniston as Alexandra “Alex” Levy, the co-host of U.B.A.’s The Morning Show. Aniston is a Hollywood A-lister requiring no introduction. The actress/producer rose to fame with her role of Rachel Green in the infinitely popular 90s show, F.R.I.E.N.D.S. The actress has countless accolades, including a PrimeTime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award. Currently, she is one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood.

Joining Aniston is Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson, T.M.S. co-host. Witherspoon is another A-lister. She gained mainstream recognition after her role as Elle Woods in the 2001 comedy Legally Blonde and the 2002 rom-com Sweet Home Alabama. The actress/producer has multiple accolades to her name, including an Academy Award, Primetime Emmy Award, and 2 Golden Globe Awards.

Moreover, reprising his role as Cory Ellison (C.E.O. of U.B.A.) is Billy Crudup. Over the course of his career, Billy starred in numerous high-profile movies such as Mission Impossible III, Watchmen, Justice League, etc. Crudup is also a four-time Tony Award nominee, having won once for The Coast of Utopia.

Mark Duplass is also likely to return as Charlie “Chip” Black, the executive producer of T.M.S. Duplass is a filmmaker, actor, producer, and writer who started the Duplass Brothers Production company alongside his brother Jay. His most notable works include Wild Wild Country, Goliath, and now The Morning Show.

Further, Greta Lee will likely return as Stella Bak, President of news in U.B.A. Prior to this, Lee appeared in multiple films and T.V. shows such as Inside Amy Schumer and Russian Doll. We also expect Nestor Carbonell as Yanko Flores, the meteorologist of T.M.S. Carbonell is an actor, screenwriter, and director who rose to prominence following his role as Luis Revera in Suddenly Susan.

Ruairi O’Connor as Ty Fitzgerald (social media expert at U.B.A.), Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson (news anchor at U.B.A.), Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan (producer at T.M.S.), Desean Terry as Daniel Henderson (co-host of the weekend edition of T.M.S.) is amongst the other cast members returning for The Morning Show Season 3.

One character that would not return for the third installment is Steve Carell. Following the events of the sophomore season, it is highly unlikely for Carell to reprise his role. However, there is a possibility that he may show up in flashbacks or memories.

The Morning Show Season 3 Release date

In January 2022, Deadline reported that the series received its renewal for a third season. Conversely, the team is yet to announce the exact release date for the series. There was an almost 2-year gap between the first two seasons. However, that can be attributed to the delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Provided that things go according to schedule now, we expect The Morning Show Season 3 to release sometime later this year. A fall release date is mostly probably anticipated.

The Morning Show Season 3 Storyline

As of now, there is no official synopsis available for The Morning Show Season 3. Nonetheless, we can use the ending of the sophomore season to predict what season 3 may have in store for us. The season 2 finale was quite the roller coaster (to say the least). Alex got COVID and also went on a wild on-air rant. Cory’s streaming service launch turned out to be a massive failure, and Daniel ended up quitting the show. And who can forget, Cory finally told Bradley how much he loved her.

Following this, fans now have multiple questions regarding what the future holds for the characters. Each character will have to face the repercussions of their actions. We are most eager to see Bradley and Cory’s relationship unfold following Cory’s confession. Alex’s outburst would definitely put her career at risk. This, coupled with the post-pandemic effects on the news station, viewers are eager to see how the story progresses.

Further, former showrunner Kerry Ehrin also dropped multiple hints regarding potential future storylines. In a conversation with Deadline, she hinted toward a significant time jump between seasons 2 and 3. She also hinted toward some major character development for Alex.

She stated, “I definitely want to see more of Bradley and Laura. I feel like Alex has come to a place for the first time since the pilot of accepting who she is and facing her worst fears, and I want to see how the phoenix rises from the ashes for her and learning how to have a full life and be present and loving.”

Following Cory’s humongous failure with the streaming service, Ehrin stated she is “curious” to see the faith of U.B.A. Hints towards Cory and Stella’s relationship were also dropped.

She teased at their future romance, saying, “I think they are a great story about sort of the transition of the old world and the new world, and I think they’re both just such rich characters, and I’m excited to see how they develop.”

However, in a major turn of events, Ehrin is no longer the showrunner for the series. Charlotte Stoudt would take the reigns from here on fourth. Nonetheless, Ehrin would still be a consultant for the series. Keeping in mind this change of roles, it is also possible that the series may head on a completely different route. Regardless of what may happen, fans expect a power-packed season 3.

Trailer

There is no trailer for The Morning Show Season 3 as of yet. Nonetheless, if we expect a fall release date for the upcoming season, then a trailer should drop soon. Ideally, the trailer should release about 3-4 weeks prior to the release of the third season.

