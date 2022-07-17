Dark Winds Season 2 Premiere Date – Is it Renewed or Canceled?

Created and executive produced by Graham Roland, Dark Winds Season 2 is probably in the making already! After all, the first season is a huge success, and everyone is enjoying watching it on AMC and AMC+.

The series is based on Tony Hillerman’s Leaphorn & Chee book series and revolves around Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee in the 1970s. The two Navajo police officers look into mysterious cases that shake their spiritual beliefs. And in all of this whirlwind, they must also fight their inner demons. The western noir thriller series is one of its kind and is breaking records. The executive producers for it are Zahn McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Anne Hillerman, Chris Eyre, Vince Calandra, Vince Gerardis, and Tina Elmo.

If you are enjoying watching season 1 and want to know the future of the series, keep on reading!

Dark Winds Season 2 Cast

After a wait of 35 years, Dark Winds came into being with an all-star cast that is wowing everyone in each episode with their stellar performances. And so, most of the cast members from season 1 are expected to return in Dark Winds season 2. This includes:

Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn

Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee

Noah Emmerich as Whitover

Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito

Rainn Wilson as Devoted Dan

Deanna Allison as Emma, aka Leaphorn’s wife

It will also feature Elva Guerra, Jeremiah Bitsui, and Eugene Brave Rock.

Renewal Status

Dark Winds Season 2 has been officially renewed! The cable network took no time in renewing the series and made the news official on June 12, just after a week the first season’s first episode premiered. After all, the first episode managed to get 2.2 million viewers on debut in live+3 ratings on AMC.

Confirming the news of the second season and praising the team behind Dark Winds, Dan McDermott, aka the president of entertainment and AMC studios for AMC Networks, said:

“This once-in-a-lifetime creative team and cast have delivered something truly special with Dark Winds. We can’t wait to share the rest of this thrill ride of a first season with the fans and follow Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee into a second season on AMC and AMC+ next year. Overwhelming gratitude to our entire production team and a special thanks to executive producers Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre and of course Zahn McClarnon, who also leads the cast and brings humanity, authority and the wisdom of richly lived experiences to everything he does.”

Dark Winds Season 2 Release Date

While an official release date has not been shared, we know for a fact that it will be releasing next year in 2023. Chances are the new season will release in June or July as well and will continue from where things are left off in the first season’s finale. The second season will also feature six episodes, probably releasing every Sunday just like the current season. Additionally, it will also follow the book series.

Dark Winds Season 1 Finale

The finale, titled HózhóoNaasháa, will premiere on Sunday, July 17, on both AMC and AMC+. Moreover, it will probably end on a cliffhanger, making every viewer even more curious for the upcoming season. And if we get any more updates on Season 2, we will let you know. So stay tuned and enjoy the finale, which will premiere this Sunday.

