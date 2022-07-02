Hightown Season 3 Release Date Hopes at Starz

Hightown is the newest crime drama series on Starz and probably the channel’s most successful one yet. Ever since the second season ended, fans have been curious about Hightown Season 3. The show premiered on 27th May 2020, followed by a sophomore season in October 2021.

The show is executively produced by Gary Lennon, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and Kristie Anne Reed. Hightown garnered a commendable 80% Rotten Tomatoes rating along with positive reviews from viewers all around.

Created and produced by Rebecca Cutter, the series was officially renewed for a third season in March 2022. To find out more about the show’s release date and potential cast, continue reading ahead.

Hightown Season 3 Cast

While there is confirmation regarding the third season of the show, unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the cast. The team remains tight-lipped about who is to appear in Hightown season 3. However, based on the events of the Season 2 finale, we have a list of potential season 3 cast members.

Monica Raymond will reprise her role as Jackie Quinones, a service agent at the National Marine Fisheries suffering from drug addiction and alcoholism. Raymond is an American actress best recognized for her roles as Dana Lodge in The Good Wife (2011-2012) and Maria Torres in Lie To Me (2009-2011).

Riley Voelkel may return as Renee Segna, fiancee of Frankie Cuevas Sr and a dancer at Xavier’s Bar. If you are a fan of The Originals, then Riley is definitely a familiar face for you. Her portrayal of Freya Michaelson in the fantasy drama series The Originals and Legacies gained her major recognition.

Amaury Nolasco returns as Frankie Cuevas Sr., the drug kingpin in jail. Nolasco is a Puerto Rican actor and producer. He is best known for his role in the Transformers movies and his character of Fernando sucre in Prison Break.

Further, Dohn Norwood’s character of Alan Saintille, a Massachusetts State Police trooper and part of the Narcotics Unit, may return for season 3 as well. Norwood is an American actor currently starring in The Sinner. He has also appeared in various shows, including Hell on Wheels.

Moreover, Atkins Estimond as Osito and James Badge Dale as Det. Ray Abruzzo are likely to return as well. Both characters are part of the CCINU division of the Massachusetts State Police department. Rumi C. Jean Louis as Frankie Jr., Imani Lewis as Charmaine, Tonya Glanz as Leslie Babcock, James Badge Dale as Ray Abruzzo, and Mike Pniewski as Ed Murphy are all set to reprise their roles in season 3.

The addition of newer characters is obviously possible in season 3 as well. However, till the time the team makes a statement regarding the cast, we have to rely on speculations simply.

Hightown Season 3 Release Date

As of now, the exact release date of Hightown Season 3 still remains a secret. The team did confirm that the third installment is well on the way. “‘Hightown’ is such an incredible show, and we could not be happier that it’s been renewed for a third season,” announced Kathryn Busby, President of STARZ.

“We are excited to return to Cape Cod to see our iconic characters battle their past mistakes as well as new foes in the dangerous underworld that lies beneath this idyllic setting.”

Filming for season 3 started in the spring of this year. Keeping this in mind, it is highly plausible that the third season would release sometime in late winter or early spring of 2023. The earliest that we can expect the team to announce the official release date of season 3 would be sometime in November or December. Although, even this fully depends on how much the Starz team wants to market the upcoming season.

Hightown Season 3 Storyline

We do not know much regarding the season Hightown season 3 synopsis. Nevertheless, based on the adrenaline-inducing finale of season 2, we can predict a possible season 3 storyline.

Jorge’s death continues to haunt Saintelle, who clearly will not stop till he gets to the bottom of it. How Saintelle goes about uncovering this could potentially make up a huge part of the season 3 storyline. Hightown season 3 will probably finally put an end to the mystery behind Frankie’s blackout. Did Frankie actually die, or is this some part of a master plan for a prison break? If Frankie gets out of prison, Osito is definitely in danger because Frankie will stop at nothing to exact his revenge.

Renee and Ray now have a child together. She still continues to hide her actions from Ray, which could lead to major problems between the two. However, we get the impression that Renee has an alternative plan in place in case things do not work out in her favor. As she recovers her runaway bag, we can not help but assume that she plans on fleeing from all this. If she chooses to run away, this could definitely lead to a lot more drama unfolding in season 3.

These are all the possible storylines that could further develop in Hightown season 3. Although these storylines are all purely assumptions, what exactly season 3 unfolds still remains anyone’s guess.

Hightown Season 3 Trailer

Since Hightown Season 3 is still in its early stage of production, there is no trailer available for Season 3 as yet. Nonetheless, there are trailers available for the first two seasons, which viewers can always rewatch. Fans of the show have also made their own trailers on Youtube available for viewers wanting to watch.

Renewal Status

Hightown is one of Starz’s most well-written crime drama series. Unfortunately, the show has not been receiving the level of traction that it deserves. As the team works on season 3, we are hopeful that the marketing team will give the show the promotion it deserves. This could indeed lead to more viewership and hence a potential 4th season as well.

