Blue Bloods Season 13 CBS Confirmed Release Date

Blue Bloods, American police procedural drama series, has long had its viewers gripped. With the 12th season ending on May 6, 2022, eager fans now inquire about Blue Bloods season 13. The series released its pilot season way back in September 2010. Even over a decade later, the show still fascinates its fans with its indulging storyline.

Created by Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess, the series airs on CBS and Paramount+. Even after 12 seasons, the series maintained an impressive IMDb rating of 7.7 out of 10. As reported by Deadline, for a decade, the show continued to gather audiences in its 10 pm Friday slot. Currently, the show stands at number 4 on broadcast television. Further, given the increased TRP ratings that the show continues to receive, renewing it for the 13th season was a no-brainer. In this article, we compiled all available information regarding the 13th season. To find out more, continue reading ahead.

Blue Bloods Season 13 Cast

The exact cast of Blue Bloods Season 13 is yet to be revealed. However, based on the 12th installment’s ending, we can predict the cast for season 13. The majority of the cast of season 12 will potentially be coming back for the new season.

In the lead, Tom Selleck returns, Police commissioner Frank Reagan. Selleck is a veteran actor. His breakout role came as Thomas Magnum in the hit television series Magnum, P.I. (1980-1988). However, if you are a Friends fan, you may better recognize him as Dr. Richard Burke. His commendable acting skills in Magnum, P.I. landed him 5 Emmy Award Nominations, which he won in 1985.

As Detective Danny Reagan, we have Donny Wahlberg. Wahlberg is an American actor, singer, songwriter, and producer. He is the founder of the band New Kids On The Block. His acting career spans many prominent movies, including the Saw films, Dreamcatcher, Ransom, etc.

Actress Bridget Moynahan reprises her role as ADA Erin Reagan. Moynahan had a recurring role in Sex And The City as Natasha. She is also featured in multiple movies such as Ramona and Beezus, The Recruit, John Wick, and John Wick 2.

More on Cast

As Sergeant Jamie Reagan, we have Will Estes. Before his most prominent role in this series, Will Estes starred as j.J. Pryor on the NBC series American Dreams. Moreover, Len Cariou returns as retired Commissioner Henry Reagan. Veteran actor Cariou has long been in the industry and appeared in countless movies and television shows. His most prominent role includes the portrayal of Sweeney Todd in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. He even won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for the aforementioned role.

Apart from the original main cast, we expect several recurring cast members to return for season 13. These include the following:

Amy Carlson as Linda Reagan

Jennifer Esposito as Jackie Curatola

Marisa Ramirez as Detective Maria Baez

Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle

Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan

Blue Bloods Season 13 Release Date

As of April 2022, the immensely popular police drama series was renewed for its 13th season. In a statement by Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS,

“America’s favorite first family of law enforcement is back for Season 13”. She added, “The Reagans possess an incredible bond with audiences everywhere and on every platform. And in its 12th season, with over 250 episodes, Blue Bloods not only continues to dominate in the ratings but excels at an exceptionally high creative level.”

While the series received its renewal in April, the exact release date for Blue Blood Season 13 is only recently announced. The latest installment will air on CBS and Paramount+ on October 7, 2022. This news was further confirmed by the show’s official Twitter account in a post that read,

“Always listen to the person at the head of the table. #BlueBloods returns Friday, October 7 at 10/9c for an all-new season. We’ll see you soon!”

The filming for the series will begin sometime in July. This complies with the network’s standard timeline of shooting episodes six weeks before its release.

Storyline

As per reports from Deadline, the previous season set the perfect stage for a major season 13 plot. The season 12 finale, “Silver Linings” kept its viewers stuck to the edge of their seats. The finale episode had everything from family reunions to catching sex traffickers and uncovering gruesome corpses. Luckily for fans, all the Reagan family members, including their cop friends, survived the season’s ending.

We expect Blue Bloods Season 13 to start from where the previous installment left off. Danny and Baez’s investigation of the pregnant suicide bomber crosses roads with Jamie and Joe’s investigation into finding an undocumented teenage girl who was sex trafficked. Luckily the team joined forces and managed to save the young girl.

The show ends with the family sitting together at the dinner table and Erin announcing her run for the district attorney. Therefore, a large part of the plot of Blue Bloods Season 13 will follow Erin in her struggle to manage her current duties while simultaneously running for her new position. Therefore, season 13 will consist of a lot of soul searching and commotion for Erin as she navigates her new responsibilities with her job, her partner Anthony and her family.

Season 13 Trailer

The trailer is unavailable as filming for the Blue Bloods Season 13 is yet to start. Nevertheless, we expect the trailer to drop about 2-3 weeks before the release of the upcoming installment. Till then, fans can always head to the show’s official Twitter account to see the poster for the new season.