Blown Away Season 3 Trailer and Release Date Announced on Netflix

The Blown Away Season 3 trailer has set the bar very high! Nick Uhas is once again returning to host the show. You must remember him from America Got Talent and also his YouTube channel. The trailer gave us a great deal of information regarding the third season of Blown Away. And we have summarized everything that you need to know about the upcoming season in the following article!

The show, which debuted in 2019 on Netflix, has gained fame in a very short span of time. This time the winner will receive $60,000 and an artist residency at Corning Museum of Glass in New York. The 3rd season will have ten episodes in total and completely new participants. This time too, they didn’t shortlist any normal kind of participants. Each of them has what it needs to qualify for the prize. So, this means that Blown Away Season 3 will be a lot of fun!

Who will be Hosting, Judging, and Contesting in Blown Away Season 3?

As mentioned before, Nick Uhas will host the show. Along with him, San Bernardino will serve as the judge, and Katherine Gray will also feature. And you’ll get to see ten new glassblowers.

We do not know who the ten new contestants are. So, you’ll have to wait until Netflix decides to reveal this information.

When will Blown Away 3 be released?

Blown Away Season 3 does not have a release date so far. But of course, Netflix has confirmed that we will be getting a threequel soon. As we already have a trailer for it, we are not that far away from getting a release date. So, you’ll have to remain patient for just a bit longer!

Plus, all ten episodes of the third season will be released on the same day. Hence, you can easily binge-watch them in one sitting.

What is the format of Blown Away’s Third Season?

A set was separately designed for the first season. And the showrunners plan on using the same set for future seasons also. Throughout the episodes, the glass blowers have to prove themselves better than their opponents. But if they fail in doing so, they are removed from the show. This continues until there are only two glassblowers left. Then they go for a final round and whoever qualifies takes the prize home.

The format will be no different than the format of the past two seasons. Each contestant will have to design their glass and come up with something unique. And they only have 4 hours for it! The judges then decide which piece is the worst of them. Consequently, that participant gets eliminated.

Is there Any Trailer for Blown Away’s Third Season?

You can watch the trailer for Blown Away Season 3 below! Make sure you stream it before you miss out! Throughout the footage, it had us sitting on the edge of our seats because of how anxiety-inducing the whole trailer was. The tension was peaking!

The trailer also showed some marvelous pieces made by the contestants, which were surely works of art! It started with Hot Shop. After watching the trailer, you will realize that glass is actually not easy to work with. Because after showing us the marvelous glass work, they also showed broken pieces! Plus, according to Katherine Gray, more is expected of the participants this time as they all have impressive expertise.

Well, that was everything you needed to know about Blown Away Season 3. In case you still haven’t streamed the show yet, you can watch the first two seasons on Netflix. Almost all of these episodes last for 30 minutes. Moreover, stay tuned for more updates!

