KinnPorsche Season 2 Release Date and Renewal Expectations

KinnPorsche is the newest boy love drama series that has gained quite the appreciation from the public. As the first season approaches its end, fans are already inquiring about KinnPorsche Season 2. In this article, we gathered all the necessary information regarding the upcoming season. Therefore, continue reading ahead to find out more.

Whether a show gets renewed or not largely depends on its reviews and ratings. In the case of KinnPorsche, ratings certainly are not a point of concern. Season 1 garnered an astounding 9 out of 10 IMDb rating and an 85% overall rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Produced by Krisda Witthayakhajorndet and Banchorn Vorasataree, the show is based on the popular web novel of the same name.

KinnPorsche Season 2 Cast

The team is yet to comment on the exact cast of KinnPorsche Season 2. Nonetheless, based on the events of the first season, we presume that most (if not all) characters will return for the latest installment. We expect the following actors to return for the upcoming season:

In the lead, Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile) is likely to return as Anakinn “Kinn” Theerapanyakul, the rightful heir to his organized crime family. Romsaithong is a Thai actor, singer, and model. Apart from KinnPorsche, his role as Mad Sir Poon in Khamin Rak Kap Poon received much appreciation.

Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo) returns as Porsche Pachara Kittisawasd, a bartender at the local pub, a college student, and a taekwondo champion. His fighting skills grab the attention of Kinn, who then pursues him. Apo is a Thai actor and model, signed under Channel 3. He is best known for the portrayal of Thana Thaweewattana in Sud Kaen Saen Rak.

Wichapas Sumettikul (Bible) returns as Vegas Theerapanyakul, the brother of Kinn and eldest son of the Theerapanyakul crime family. Further, we expect Jeff Satur to reprise his role as Kimhan Theerapanyakul, Kinn’s younger brother and the third son of the Theerapanyakul crime family. Outwardly, he shows little interest in the family crime business; however, deep down, he is just as cunning as his father and brothers.

Another character we hope to see in KinnPorsche Season 2 is Porchay Pitchaya Kittisawasd, portrayed by Tinnasit Isarapongporn (Barcode). Porchay is the younger brother of Porsche, who unknowingly becomes attracted to Kinn. Thanayut Thakoonauttaya as Tankhul and Jakapan Putta (Build) as Pete, Tankhun’s head bodyguard, are also expected to return.

Recurring Cast Members

Recurring characters such as Touchchavit Kulkranchang (Ping) as Jom and Pongsakorn Ponsantigul (Pong) as Tem, Porsche’s friends, will also reprise their roles. Thanavate Siriwattanagul (Gap) as Arthee, Porsche and Porchay’s uncle with a gambling addiction, and Patteerat Laemluang (Sprite) as Yok, the owner of the bar where Porsche works part-time are amongst the returning characters.

Moreover, newer cast members may appear in the upcoming installment as well. The novel introduces newer characters over the course of its storyline as well. Since the show is following the same story, we expect the same to happen in KinnPorsche Season 2.

KinnPorsche Season 2 Release Date

The first season of KinnPorsche is still ongoing; however, fans are already curious regarding season 2. The creators are yet to make a statement regarding the status of KinnPorsche Season 2. As the series is based on the popular web novel, the first season only covered part of the initial storyline. Hence, fans are hopeful that a sophomore season is on the way.

Currently, it seems quite premature to discuss the status of KinnPorsche Season 2. We hope the creators make a statement regarding the show’s renewal once the first season reaches its conclusion. According to reports, filming for season 2 has not begun either. Filming should start soon following confirmation of season 2 renewal. Following this, a second season could release sometime in the middle of 2023.

KinnPorsche Season 2 Storyline

KinnPorsche follows the lives of Porsche and Kinn, two young men with very different lives. Kinn is part of an organized crime family with numerous enemies. Porsche, conversely, is a simple college student working as a part-time bartender. While Porsche is bartending, he sees Kinn being hunted and helps rescue him when Kinn gives him a monetary benefit. Porsche is a Taekwondo champion and therefore manages to save Kinn efficiently.

Seeing Porche’s skills, Kinn offers him to become his bodyguard. Knowing Kinn’s background, Porsche becomes hesitant. He fears that his brother, Porchay, may end up being dragged into this madness. However, after being followed by Kinn’s enemies and also Kinn, the young bartender has no other choice but to accept Kinn’s offer.

Becoming a Mafia boss’s bodyguard comes with its own set of responsibilities and threats. During his new job, Porsche often faces unexpected threats. Kinn also tries to approach Porsche physically. The increased closeness between the two makes Porsche even more anxious. This newly flourishing romance between the two is not as simple as it looks. The couple faces numerous challenges and barriers as they pursue their love for each other. However, the two are adamant about solving all such hurdles.

Trailer

As the second season is yet to begin filming, it is no surprise that the trailer is not out yet either. Nonetheless, once the filming is complete and the series moves into its post-production stage, a trailer should follow soon after. We expect the KinnPorsche Season 2 trailer to drop about a month prior to the show’s release.

Where to Watch Season 2?

Local viewers can watch the series on iQiyi as full episodes. You need an iQiyi VIP account to access the series. However, at least this removes the struggle to watch the episodes in parts on Youtube. Fans outside of Thailand can watch the show easily on Channel 31.

