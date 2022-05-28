Criminal Minds Season 16 Release Date, Cast, and Trailer

Criminal Minds Season 16 release date, will bring drama, mysteries, crime, and plot twists to our screens, and we could not be more excited!

Premiering in 2005, Criminal Minds quickly became a favorite fan show because of its thrilling story and exceptional characters. Since then, fifteen seasons of the series have been released, with the latest one airing in 2020! Now, rumors of a sixteenth one coming out soon are in the air, and fans are curious to know more! Is this news authentic? Are our favorite criminal profilers coming back? Is Criminal Minds Season 16 currently in production? Keep on reading to find out the latest updates regarding the upcoming Criminal Minds season!

Criminal Minds Season 16 Release Date

The fifteenth season was supposed to be the last season of Criminal Minds. However, it was very short, i.e., only ten episodes long, unlike the other 24-episode seasons. Thus, the story could not be wrapped up in it, and there were a lot of loose threads. Accordingly, Paramount renewed Criminal Minds for the sixteenth season, which will be the show’s last season. It will be ten episodes long and will only deal with one case.

Since the renewal announcement, the sixteenth season has been suspended and unsuspended! The suspension made people believe that the series was canceled for good, and season 16 will always be a dream for fans. However, an official announcement confirmed that the series would return for the sixteenth season, and work is being done on it.

Unfortunately, we do not have an exact release date as of yet! Additionally, we don’t have any news regarding the production of season 16. Thus, everything is still in the air, and we do not have any hints for an expected release date.

We hope to find out more about Criminal Minds Season 16 release date in the upcoming weeks. Thus, make sure to check back in for updates.

Criminal Minds Season 16 Plot

Criminal Minds is based on a group of criminal profilers forming the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit. The group focuses on working out the behavior of criminals along with their motives to find out who they are. The police procedural show has new cases now and then. Each time, a victim is found, and the team then begins their investigation. However, that is not all! A lot of drama occurs among the group members and their personal lives!! Thus, the show does not solely focus on solving crimes! It also shows us the personal and emotional development of each character.

Season 16 will also deal with one criminal case, and the gang will get back together to uncover the truth! The new season will come out on Paramount as well as Hulu. Additionally, it will eventually come to Netflix as well. However, new seasons premiere on Netflix after a few years of release! Thus, it is best to rely on Paramount or Hulu to watch the new season of Criminal Minds. We recommend using Paramount as this streaming platform will also give you access to additional content regarding Criminal Minds.

Criminal Minds Season 16 Cast

Paramount is working on gathering as many cast members from the previous seasons as possible. However, most of them are busy with their other projects, as the series was supposed to get canceled after fifteen seasons. Thus, it is increasingly difficult to gather the same cast crew for another season. We expect the following main stars to return in the upcoming season as the series is incomplete without them.

Kirsten Vangsness -Penelope Garcia- The Communication Liaison at BAU.

A.J. Cook -Jennifer Jareau- The Field Agent at BAU

Joe Mantegna -David Rossi- The senior supervisory special agent at BAU.

Paget Brewster -Emily Prentiss- The Unit Chief of BAU

Adam Rodriguez -Luke Alvez- Supervisory Special Agent at BAU

Aisha Tyler -Dr. Tara Lewis- Supervisory Special Agent at BAU

Trailer

Production for Criminal Minds Season 16 has not begun as of yet. Thus, we do not have any footage or BTS of the upcoming seasons. Additionally, fans should not hold out hope for getting a trailer for Criminal Minds Season 16 anytime soon! Firstly, it will take some time to finalize the cast list, and production will take almost a year or more! Thus, a trailer is unlikely before 2023.

