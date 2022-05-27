Man Vs. Bee Release Date and Trailer Featuring Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean)

The Netflix Comedy, Man Vs Bee is bringing Rowan Atkinson back on TV as a housesitting dad named Trevor, whose arch-nemesis is a bee. The series will be released soon and will be full of funny scenes.

Co-created by Atkinson and Will Davies, Man Vs Bee will show Atkinson once again in a witty and clumsy role. HouseSitter Productions is producing the series, and David Kerr is the director. Furthermore, Davies has written the script of the series and is also an executive producer for it, along with Chris Clark. Atkinson has already worked with most of the producing team before, so you can quickly expect a spectacular series.

Suppose you love all the previous works of Atkinson, from his role as Mr. Bean to Johnny English, Man Vs Bee is something you shouldn’t miss out on. Hence there are all the details surrounding it.

Man Vs Bee Release Date

The official release date for Man Vs Bee has been announced. The first season of the quirky and goofy Netflix series will be premiering on June 24, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT or 3:00 a.m. ET on Friday. It will be airing on Netflix. Also, it will have nine episodes, and each episode will be pretty short, ranging from 10 to 20 minutes.

Man Vs Bee Trailer

The official trailer for the slapstick comedy is here. It shows Atkinson trying his best to take down his opponent, the bee while destroying everything in the house. It shows him shine with physical humor that viewers have gotten used to and love about him in a role.

The trailer released begins with Atkinson as Trevor stands in a court before a judge as all his charges are being read out. These charges include all crimes Trevor is found guilty of, which include destruction of priceless artwork and reckless driving. Then, the trailer takes us back to where it all began as Trevor rings the bell of a vast mansion and introduces himself as a housekeeper from House Sitters Deluxe. Trevor’s job is a beautiful chance to prove himself and impress his daughter by taking her on holiday. But everything goes downhill from here as Trevor comes across his enemy, aka a pesky bumblebee.

Annoyed by the bee, Trevor tries every possible thing in his power to get rid of it. And in doing so, he wrecks the beautiful mansion. Not only this, but he also sustains several injuries by slamming his hand on a piano, hitting his knee with a hammer, and by almost being in a car accident. And when you thought the trailer had ended and the humorous scenes had ended, the judge asks Trevor if he has anything to say, and he says: ‘You see… there was this bee….’

Check official Trailer:

Cast Members

The Netflix comedy series will feature an all-star cast as Rowan Atkinson makes his Netflix debut. Moreover, this is not only Atkinson’s first project for the streaming giant, but it is also his first work after four years since he last appeared in the Johnny English film series. However, Atkinson will be taking on a new role as Trevor and will not be featuring as Mr. Bean.

In addition to Atkinson as Trevor, the following will be a part of the official cast list.

Tom Basden

Julian Rhind-Tutt

Jing Lusi

Claudie Blakley

Greg McHugh

India Fowler

Daniel Fearn

Besides this, Rowan Atkinson will also be seen on the big screen in an upcoming Willy Wonka prequel called Wonka, which will release on December 15, 2023. Timothee Chalamet and Olivia Colman will be joining him in the movie.

Man Vs Been Plot

The official synopsis for Man Vs Bee featuring Rowan Atkinson is here. It reads:

“When lovable but bumbling, dad Trevor lands a new job as a housesitter. His first assignment is a luxurious mansion filled with priceless artwork, classic cars, and an adorable dog called Cupcake. But when a bee lands on the scene, can Trevor keep everything under control, or will their raucous rivalry lead to increasingly disastrous consequences? And what irreparable damage will be done in the process? See the chaos unfold in this watch-together animated comedy series of short-sized episodes.”

Although this will be a new role for Atkinson and will not feature Mr. Bean, we are sure it will make viewers laugh a lot. After all, the poster with Trevor holding a spatula and having a face-off with a bee shows that the series will not have a plot filler or plot twists. It will be a short series with lots of comedic scenes. If we get any more updates, we will let you know.

Editor’s pick on what to watch next:

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Release Date, Cast and Trailer UpdatesGinny and Georgia

Season 2 Release Date and Cast – Renewed for the Next SeasonCBS Renewed S.W.A.T. for

Season 6Firefly Lane Season 2 Release Date and Announcement Returning on Netflix

Is Grace Season 3 Release Date Confirmed?