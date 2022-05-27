Star Trek Picard Season 3 Release Date – The Final Chapter Hitting Screens in 2023

Fans of drama and sci-fi, prepare yourself. Star Trek Picard Season 3 is on its way and will arrive shortly from intergalactic space! The series concluded its second season on 5 May. Picard and his mates are stuck in 2401 as they attempt to save the galaxy in 2024. The Star Trek Picard fans can’t wait for this super hit sci-fi series’ next season and wonder when Season 3 will be released.

Star Trek Picard is a star-laden sci-fi series, as Star Trek fans already know. Patrick Stewart, Evan Evagora, Alison Pill, Jeri Ryan, and many other superstars appear in the series. The quality of their performances makes this series even better. On 3 March 2022, Star Trek Picard premiered its second season. The focus of this season was transferring Jean Luc Picard’s consciousness into a synthetic body after his death.

So, without further ado, here’s everything we know about Season 3!

Star Trek Picard Season 3 Release Date

As news of the third season of the Star Trek Picard series spreads, fans are ecstatic. Unfortunately, no release date has been set. Most likely, it will release at the beginning of 2023. Based on sources, we can say that the filming for season three occurred simultaneously with the filming for season two.

It’s true! Fans will be saying goodbye to Star Trek Picard after its third season since it will be the finale of this series. The film crew and the producers have already shot some scenes for the third season. But they want sufficient time between each season.

Star Trek Picard Season 3 Cast Who’s in it?

In “Picard” Season 3, some blasts from the past will return to the “Star Trek” franchise. The Star Trek on Paramount+ Twitter account released a teaser earlier this year confirming the return of Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, and Gates McFadden as their respective “Star Trek: The Next Generation” characters. The new season will give each of these performers a proper send-off, as some have appeared on “Picard” in the past.

Patrick Stewart told Entertainment Weekly that season 3 would give the returnees meaningful roles. You shouldn’t expect any of them to be mere cameos, either.

“It’s not just a reunion. Everyone has a purpose, and that’s all I can say because what’s coming up in Season 3 is very exciting. It will be about the evolution of the characters we’ve known for so long. Regrettably, some of the stalwarts of the series will not return. The actress who plays Agnes Jurati, Alison Pill, confirms to Movieweb that she will be leaving the show after this season. As I wasn’t a part of Season 3, I can’t provide spoilers. I’ll watch along with everyone else.”

Plot: What do we expect?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly following the season two finale, Patrick Stewart revealed what fans could expect from the Next Generation crew in season three:

“The characters will reassemble, but it’s not a reunion. Each has a purpose, and that’s all I’m going to say because season three will be fascinating. Obviously, it will involve how characters we’ve known for so long have evolved.”

For now, more specific plot points remain elusive, although Stewart hinted that season three could be the most interesting:

“After reading the ending of season two for the first time, I remember one of the things I asked myself was, ‘Where the hell are we going from here?’ because it seemed as if there could be a conclusion. For a moment, I wondered, ‘Oh dear, will the show disappear if we wrap up early?’ But we did not. And season three, in many ways, was the most exciting period of the series. However, what are the prospects for the future? Sir Patrick’s comments seem to have put a full stop to the world beyond this last batch of episodes. ‘I think Picard’s last word was to his colleagues and that he gave his last look at them,’ he told Variety. The way we end season three is perfect. I get emotional every time I think about it, but it’s great.”

So, fans from the recent interview of Sir Patrick, now we know that, unfortunately, Star Trek Picard is going to end with season 3.

