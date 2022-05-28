Raised by Wolves Season 3 Release Date, Cast and Trailer

Raised by Wolves Season 2 has recently ended and has left its fans in a frenzy. The ending, although confusing, did not seem definitive. This makes fans speculate whether a season 3 is coming out or not.

Well, not to worry. It has been confirmed that the scriptwriting for the third season has already begun. The sophomore season for the popular sci-fi series has been quite the rollercoaster. Raised by Wolves has garnered a 7.5/10 rating on IMDb and an 80% rating by Rotten Tomatoes. Created by Aaron Guzikowski and produced by Jon Kuyper under the banner of Scott Free Productions, the series has received praises from viewers and critics worldwide.

The release of the second season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic that had the whole world in its grip. Production for the show had to be halted time and again. Thus, there was a significant delay between the first and second seasons.

Raised by Wolves Season 3 Cast

Following the unexpected finale to the second season, it is obvious that some of the characters will no longer be seen in upcoming installments. We see that Morgan Santo’s Vrille and the Serpent Baby were killed towards the end of the season’s finale. Niamh Algar’s character Sue/Mary has transformed into a tree, hence, will no longer be returning for the third season. According to the show’s writers, they had initially planned to end her character in the first season but stretched it out for another season.

Besides those mentioned above, most of the other cast members are set to return for a third season. Viewers can expect to see Amanda Collin as Mother/Lamia and Abubakar Salim as Father. Amanda Collin is a Danish actress best known for her roles in “A Horrible Woman (2017)” and “Department Q: A Conspiracy of Faith (2016)”. Abubakr Salim is a British actor and video game voice actor. He has provided his voice and motion capture for the popular game Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Further joining the cast of season 3, we have Winta McGrath as Campion, Jordan Loughran as Tempest, Felix Jamieson as Paul, and Ethan Hazzard as Hunter. Aasiya Shah as Holly, Ivy Wong as Vita, Matias Varela as Lucius, and Selina Jones will portray the role of Grandmother.

The faith of Marcus/Caleb, played by Travis Fimmel, still remains uncertain. Towards the end of season 2, we see Marcus as dead; however, he is later seen floating upside down in the air above the tree. Fans believe that Marcus has become a vessel for the Entity. If this is true, it is certain that Travis will reprise his role in the latest installment of the series.

Raised by Wolves Season 3 Release Date

The unprecedented ending of season 2 of Raised by Wolves has caught all its fans by surprise. However, there is much speculation regarding the season 3 release.

The show’s creator, Aaron Guzikowski, in an interview with Collider, revealed that he had already started work on the script for the third season. He stated that there has not been an official order to begin production for the new season yet. Although, he wants to have the script prepared for whenever the production does start.

Guzikowski talked about his immersive writing, saying,

“So as long as the show goes on, I imagine that’s my entire universe. I’m like a method actor, except I’m a method writer. I just have to live in this universe.”

The Raised by Wolves team truly has a lot in store for its audience, and a season 3 is most likely on its way. If the show does get the green light for production, then viewers can expect a third season to release sometime in the second half of 2023. We expect season 3 to have between 8-10 episodes that would broadcast on HBO Max on a weekly basis.

Raised by Wolves Season 3 Storyline

Raised by Wolves touches on the sensitive topic of religion and the hidden extremism that some people use to justify their vile acts. The series is set in a world where the rivalry between people of faith and the atheists escalated to the point that they started to destroy each other.

Two androids were sent to a different planet, Kepler-22b, with a bunch of embryos. The androids, named Mother and Father, although not humans, raise their human children. Their purpose is to make sure that the children remain 100% atheists and try to build a new community through them, free of religion.

Based on the ending of the second season, season 3’s plot does not look too good for Mother or the children. Mother has been captured by Grandmother, who plans on turning the humans on Kepler-22b into marine creatures. To do this, she puts Mother in a prison-like simulation.

We also see Lucius stop and capture Marcus, who is then crucified on a tree. Towards the end of the finale, we see Marcus’s body floating in the air with blood dripping down his hands. This gives writers much room to decide Marcus’s faith in the upcoming season. Is it possible that Marcus has become part of the Entity?

Trailer

There is no confirmation regarding whether season 3 has gotten the approval to begin production or not. Hence, it is too early to expect a trailer to release. If we follow the reports and season 3 does drop in 2023; then a trailer will release 1-2 months prior to the airing of the first episode of the latest installment.

