Little Fires Everywhere Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Little Fires Everywhere is an American television series that is based on a novel that goes by the same name and is written by Celeste Ng. The first season premiered on March 18, 2020, on Hulu, and it featured eight episodes. The first season managed to make the readers happy as the adaptation managed to do justice to the book and was a refreshing change. The series follows the lives of two mothers who clash due to their different backgrounds. The first season was a huge hit, and the fans are wondering when they can continue watching the series in the form of Little Fires Everywhere Season 2.

Little Fires Everywhere Season 2 Release Date

There is no official confirmation about the release date of Little Fires Everywhere Season 2. This is not a surprise considering the fact that the source material of the series, which is based on a novel, is pretty much used up. Therefore, whether there will be a second season of Little Fires Everywhere is still not known.

Even though there is no news about the second season, Liz Tigellar, the screenwriter of the series, is very much interested in continuing the show. While commenting on the same during an interview, she expressed her desire to work on the second season as the first season gave her the best creative experience of her life.

However, she acknowledged the fact that it will be extremely difficult to bring Mia and Elena for Little Fires Everywhere Season 2, considering their relationship. Therefore, even though Season 2 might not be happening, a spin-off would be good.

Just because there is no official confirmation about the renewal of the series, it doesn’t mean that Little Fires Everywhere Season 2 is not happening. We are still open to the idea of the second season happening.

Little Fires Everywhere Season 2 Cast

If Little Fires Everywhere Season 2 takes place, we can expect all the main characters to reprise their role. Therefore, the expected cast of the second season are:

Reese Witherspoon as Elena Richardson

Kerry Washington as Mia Warren

Joshua Jackson as Bill Richardson

Lexi Underwood as Pearl Warren

Megan Stott as Izzy Richardson

Gavin Lewis as Moody Richardson

Jordan Elsass as Trip Richardson.

There can be new faces in the second season two.

Plot

The story of the series follows Elena Richardson, who is a white woman striving for perfection. Then we have Mia Warren, who is a black woman who prefers to live in the moment. Interestingly, Pearl, Mia’s daughter, idealizes Elena Richardson, and on the other hand, Izzy, Elena’s daughter, idolizes Mia’s lifestyle. The plot was well-received, and it has a 78% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series was always meant to be standalone, and therefore, it is extremely hard to guess the plot of Season 2, Little Fires Everywhere. However, this is a good thing because it will allow fans to come up with their own speculation and check whether they are right or not if the second season happens.

In the book, Mia and Pearl leave while Elena spends her life in search of Izzy. On the other hand, McCulloughs spends plenty of money to rescue their kidnapped adopted daughter but fails to do so. However, the ending of the series is not the same as that of the book. In the series, we could see Elena saying that she never wanted Izzy, which prompts her to leave. On the other hand, Mia reconciled with the parents and further introduced them to pearls. Also, the viewers are left in the dark about the actions that McCullough takes to rescue their daughter.

As there is no official announcement of the renewal of the series for Little Fires Everywhere Season 2, we do not have a trailer yet.

