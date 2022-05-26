Firefly Lane Season 2 Release Date and Announcement Returning on Netflix

Firefly Lane season 2 is returning for second season on Netflix. Firefly Lane is a feel-good show based on books with the same name by Kristin Hannah. The show highlights the beauty of friendship as it takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride of two best friends who have managed to stick with each other over time. Furthermore, it has managed to get viewers hinged to it, and they are now eagerly waiting for Firefly Lane season 2.

Firefly Lane Season 2 Release date

Looking at the fan following this melodramatic soapy show, Netflix decided for the renwal of second season. It is spectualted that the second season will be available to the fans by the end of 2022. The first season aired on 3rd February 2021 and remained a trending show for weeks after being released. In addition to this great fan following, there is still a lot of content available for the next season and maybe another season after that.

Firefly Lane Expected Plot for Second Season

Firefly Lane shows the inseparable friendship of Tully and Kate from a very young age. It jumps through various timelines from the beginning of their friendship in the 1970s, when they became neighbors on a street known as the Firefly Lane in eighth grade to their college days in the 1980s to their adult life in the 2000s. They face the midlife crisis together.

As viewers watch episode after episode, they realize that both Tully and Kate have been through it all together. And their friendship is an incredible example for generations to come. The show highlights female resilience and empowerment with each progressing episode. Moreover, the drama for this show is pretty much never-ending, keeping viewers always on the edge of their seats.

Looking at the show’s success, we hope that Netflix will make the release of second season of Firefly Lane official in a couple of months. After which, we can expect to watch firefly lane season 2 on Netflix by end-2022.

The show managed to end on a couple of cliffhangers, making fans wonder what new turn Tully and Kate’s friendship takes next. In the last few seconds of the final episode, viewers experienced a terrible fight between the two best friends. Another cliffhanger in first season that can only be answered in second season 2 is that will Ben survive the explosion. Since so many loose ends have been left in season 1, we can only hope that Firefly Lane season 2 is not very far away and all our questions can get answered.

Additionally, if we look at Hannah’s books and predict season 2, then yes, Tully and Kate will manage to put their differences aside and get back on their journey of friendship. However, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows, as one gets diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

Firefly Lane Season 2 Cast

According to Hannah’s book, all the previous cast of season 1 shall return on our screens for Firefly Lane season 2 i.e.,

Katherine Heigl as Tully Hart

Sarah Chalke as Kate Mularkey

Ali Skovbye as young Tully

Roan Curtis as young Kate

Ben Lawson as Ryan, Kate’s ex-husband

Yael Yurman as Marah, Kate’s daughter

and Beau Garrett as Cloud, Tully’s mother).

Although, there will probably be some new additional characters as well.

Trailer, Annoucement of Second Season and Where to watch Firefly Lane?

Join Tully and Kate on their whirlwind of a relationship on Netflix. For now their is no official trailer, however you can watch the Firefly Lane second season announcement video featuring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke.

