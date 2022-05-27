Is there a Breaking Bad season 6? Release Date and Spoilers

Breaking Bad Season 5 aired back in 2013, and since then, there has been no news of Breaking Bad Season 6. Even though it has been ages since the last episode of Season 5 aired, the fans are still hoping for some information regarding the sixth season. The series was commendable in terms of script, direction, and acting. The long silence about Season 6 of Breaking Bad made its fans demand the sixth season, and still, there is no news regarding any upcoming season of the series. However, recently different social media users have started a rumor about the upcoming sequel, and the fans cannot help but wonder if there is any truth in it. With a rating of 9.5, Breaking Bad is one of the most popular television series in history.

Breaking Bad season 6 Plot

The plot of the series revolves around Walter White, an overqualified but underpaid high-school teacher who is now struggling with stage-three lung cancer. Walter turns to crime to support himself and, further, partners with a former student. The duo then gets into the business of producing and distributing crystal meth. In the process, they have to navigate through the underworld of crime.

The five seasons of Breaking Bad to date have featured 62 episodes. All the seasons of Breaking Bad Season have been well-received by both the critics and the audience. Even the fifth season was a huge hit, and it was described as the most-watched cable show on American television.

Is Breaking Bad Season 6 Happening?

Even though there was no sequel to Breaking Bad Season 5, a prequel of the series named Better Call Saul was aired where many primary cast members made their appearance. In addition, a sequel movie with the title El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was also featured. According to reports, the finale episode has already been aired, the fifth season of the series. However, there is good news for the fans of Breaking Bad.

The spinoff series titled Better Call Saul, announced by AMC, was also hugely popular. This spinoff ensured that the viewers could still enjoy Breaking Bad. Even though Breaking Bad Season 6 might not be happening, you will be happy to know that Better Call Saul Season 6 is happening. The show, which premiered on 8th February 2015, soon after the finale episode of Breaking Bad, is now ready to end its final season. The sixth season of the series premiered on 18th April 2022, and it will feature 13 episodes. The last episode will be airing on 15th August 2022. Just like Breaking Bad, even Better Call Saul received high appreciation.

Breaking Bad Season 6 Is Not Happening

Even though there are rumors that Season 6 of Breaking Bad is making rounds on the internet, the chances are that the sixth season will not be happening. However, Better Call Saul Season 6 has occurred. If you are a Breaking Bad fan waiting for the sixth season and did not know about Better Call Saul, it is time for you to lay your hands on this series, a spinoff story of Breaking Bad. The finale episode of the sixth season will be airing in August, and till then, you can binge-watch all five seasons of Better Call Saul.

Therefore, do not wait for Breaking Bad Season 6, but you can look forward to the sixth season of Better Call Saul, which can give you the same satisfaction as Breaking Bad. However, if there is any official news regarding any upcoming season of Breaking Bad, we will update the same.

