CBS Renewed S.W.A.T. for Season 6

Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and Shawn Ryan created the show S.W.A.T.. It is an action-drama television series that has received multiple nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards. The show revolves around Shemar Moore, who is a S.W.A.T. sergeant and is tasked to run a specialized tactical unit to fight the criminal gangs in Los Angeles. The show received a positive reception from the viewers because it takes themes that are relevant in the current time. One of such topics includes the tension that exists between the cops and the African-American community. Recently, the final episode of S.W.A.T. Season 5 has been aired, and the fans are waiting to know whether the series will be returning for S.W.A.T. Season 6 or not.

The show belongs to the genre of action, drama, and crime genre. The series is based on S.W.A.T. by Rick Husky and Robert Hamner. Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas are the developers of the show. S.W.A.T. has successfully completed five seasons and 106 episodes. Most of the show’s filming took place in Vernon City Hall, Vernon, Los Angeles Country, California, USA. Kansas Art Productions, MiddKid Productions, and Original Film are the production companies involved with it.

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Is Confirmed

Shemar Moore, the series lead, has confirmed that S.W.A.T. Season 6 has received a green light. On 9th April, the American actor informed his four million followers to expect a kicking ass Swat Season 6. Recently, Swat has completed 100 episodes, and the 100th episode is titled “The Fugitive.”

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Release Date

Even though it is officially confirmed that S.W.A.T. Season 6 is happening, the release date of the same has not been announced. However, if the trend of the previous season is followed, we can expect the release date of S.W.A.T. Season 6 between October and November this year.

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Cast

The expected cast members of S.W.A.T. Season 6 are:

Shemar Moore as Daniel Hondo Harrelson

Alex Russell as Jim Street

Kenny Johnson as Dominique Luca

Jay Harrington as David Deacon Kay

David Lim as Victor Tan

Patrick St. Esprit as Robert Hicks

A core member of the show who will not be returning for the sixth series of S.W.A.T. is Lina Esco, who played the character of Christina Chris Alonso.

Previously, Esco took to social media platforms to share that she will be quitting the show and further said that it was one of the most difficult decisions that she had ever to make. She further stated that she was honored to bring the strong and bisexual character of Chris Alonso into life. Esco has decided to end the show in order to pursue new creative endeavors. She will now be stepping out of her comfort zone to try her hands on a new project.

The makers have been planning the exit of Esco in the storyline of the fifth season. Alonso announced that she will be leaving S.W.A.T. to take over the safe house for Mama Pina.

Development

The work on the series began back in early 2017, and the first episode premiered on 2nd November 2017. The second season premiered quickly after the end of the first. However, the production of the third season was suspended due to the global pandemic. However, soon, the renewal of the fourth season was confirmed. Even the fifth season of S.W.A.T. received a quick renewal, and the sixth season was confirmed on 8th April 2022.

Even though S.W.A.T. Season 6 is confirmed, there is no news available about its production and filming status. We will update this section with the latest information about the sixth season once the information starts rolling in.

Editor’s pick on what to watch next:

Bull Season 7 Renewal Status Confirmed Release Date at CBS

Is Grace Season 3 Release Date Confirmed?

Fox Confirmed That ‘The Cleaning Lady Season 2’ is Renewed

The Essex Serpent Season 2: Renewal Status

Stay Close Season 2 Release Date Updates