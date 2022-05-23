Fox Confirmed That ‘The Cleaning Lady Season 2’ is Renewed

Fox, along with Warner Bros. Television, has officially renewed The Cleaning Lady season 2. This news, however, does not come as a huge surprise. After all, the series has managed to bag a place in the top 5 new broadcast dramas on Fox. And it is now a part of the first live-action scripted renewal for the broadcast season of 2022-2023.

While speaking of the series and its success, Michael Thorn, the president of Fox Entertainment, said:

“This heart-pounding, emotionally driven story has captivated audiences across all platforms with its empowering, suspenseful narrative about an undocumented worker forced to navigate the criminal underworld to save her ailing son’s life.”

He further added:

“‘The Cleaning Lady’ bravely and unapologetically takes on many of today’s most important social issues — something we’re proud to say is one of Fox long-time calling cards — and it’s all brought into sharp perspective by the powerful performance of our lead, Élodie Yung and the entire cast. Thanks to the incredible talent of Miranda and Melissa and our outstanding partners at Warner Bros., audiences have embraced this story and can now look forward to finding out what comes next for this devoted mother and her son when our show returns for its second season.”

Additionally, the Cleaning Lady is a show viewers enjoyed watching as it connects with them and shows the struggle a woman goes through to keep her family together. If you watched season 1 and are looking forward to The Cleaning Lady season 2, you’re not alone. Thus, here is everything you need to know about the second season from its release date to the cast too much more.

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Release Date

Developed by Miranda Kwok and executive produced by showrunner Melissa Carter, the first season of The Cleaning Lady premiered with its first episode in January. The show continued to air new episodes, with the finale airing on March 14, 2022. It was epic.

And now that the show has been greenlit for a season 2 by Fox, viewers can relax even though the official release date for season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. This is because the release date for the drama series will only be confirmed a couple of months before its actual release.

Also, according to us, just like season 1 premiered at the beginning of the year, season 2 will premiere in the first half of 2023. Furthermore, The Cleaning Lady season 2 will probably have 10 episodes.

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Plot

Based on the Argentinian series La chica que limpia, The Cleaning Lady revolves around Thony, a Cambodian-Filipino doctor who has to shift to the United States in order to save the life of her five-year-old son Luca. And even after her visa expires, she cannot go back to her home country. This is because Luca suffers from a medical immunodeficiency disorder that needs a special cutting-edge bone marrow treatment only available in Las Vegas.

Moreover, Thony is unable to work as a medical doctor and has to make ends meet as a cleaning lady. Unfortunately, one day while working, Thony sees a serious crime occurring. She tries her best to hide but is caught by Arman Morales. She is then offered a job as a cleaning lady as well as a doctor for the crime syndicate, and in return, she will pay so well that she can easily afford her son’s treatment. And so, her journey begins living a double life, cleaning up after crimes and hiding all her shady work from her family.

Unfortunately, the official plot details aren’t here for the second season. But the first season’s finale has indeed made viewers excited for the upcoming season. By the end, viewers saw Thony in a dilemma as her husband Marco, along with Luca, had fled from Las Vegas. So, probably the new season will feature Thony’s fight to bring back Luca and save him. How she does this and who will she ask for help will be an exciting plot detail that we are sure everyone would be excited to see. Moreover, if we get any more details about the plot, we will update it here.

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Cast

Produced by Stewart Lyons and Joe Lotito, The Cleaning Lady has a stellar cast that has managed to win the hearts of the viewers. Our favorite daredevil star, Élodie Yung, is seen once again on screens taking on the role of Thony De La Rosa. She is the lead character for the series and will be for sure joining for season 2.

In addition to her, Adan Canto, Oliver Hudson, Martha Millan, Sean Lew, and Faith Bryant will also be a part of The Cleaning Lady season 2. Viewers will probably get to see some new faces as well in the upcoming season. But their names and roles are hidden yet, and as soon as we will get any news on them, we will share it with you.

Trailer

There is no official trailer or teaser for the second season of The Cleaning Lady. However, don’t worry, as it will release only some time before the actual season premieres in the first half of 2023. We are sure the trailer will be very promising and give viewers just enough glimpses of season 2 to make them excited for the show’s release.

Until then, viewers can rewatch season 1 or watch new shows on Fox. And if we get any more updates on The Cleaning Lady Season 2, we will let you know.

