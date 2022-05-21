What is the Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Release Date?

The Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 is nearly over with only a few episodes remaining to air, and the fans cannot help but wonder when the Fear The Walking Dead Season 8 will be available once the seventh season is done. The seventh season was all heated, thanks to the war for the Tower that kept the viewers engaged. The Tower is the only place that can guarantee a safe living for many. Still, the recent war declaration by Alicia on Strand has made it impossible for everyone to live together. The war was announced after Alicia realized that Strand had killed her friend. As a result, she declined the offer to live peacefully in harmony and vowed to snatch the one thing dear to him, the Tower.

Release Date Of Fear The Walking Dead Season 8

It is believed that the filming of the eighth season will begin somewhere in June 2022, according to different sources. The filming of Season 8 will take place in Savannah, Georgia. Previously, the season was filmed in Los Angeles, but now with a change in the direction of the show, the location of the show will change too.

The seventh season will come to an end somewhere in June, and then, it would be best to start talking about Fear The Walking Dead Season 8. Till now, the release date of the eighth season has not been announced.

It is believed that the eighth season will air somewhere around November 2022. However, we are still awaiting an official confirmation for the same.

Cast

It is confirmed that Kim Dickens will return for Season 8 to play the role of Madison Clark, the mother of Alicia. The fans have previously seen her from the first season to the fourth season. She then made a reappearance in the second half of the current season and will also be featuring in the eighth season too.

It is tough to confirm the additional costs for the simple reason being most of the characters are killed. However, the expected casts of Fear The Walking Dead Season 8 are Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Colby Hollman, Jenna Elfman, Keith Carradine, and Ruben Blades.

Fear The Walking Dead premiered in 2015, and it revolves around an undead apocalypse where two families must come together to survive. It is a spin-off series of A Walking Dead. The show has enjoyed two wins and 22 nominations. Dave Erickson and Robert Kirkman are the creators of the show. The show belongs to the genre of drama, horror, sci-fi, and thriller. Most of the filming of the series took place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. American Movie Classics, Circle of Confusion, and Skybound Entertainment are the production companies involved in it.

It is believed that Season 8 will be the show’s final season. The eighth season will be returning soon after the mid-season finale is aired. Currently, there is no official plot for Season 8, Fear The Walking Dead. We will update the same once the official synopsis is released.

Many things are still unsure about Fear The Walking Dead Season 8. For instance, no one knows who will be returning for the eighth season. We will update the post once the official announcement about the eighth season starts rolling in. Till then, we can only hope that the eighth season will air in the latter half of 2022.

