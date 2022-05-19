The Jungle Book 2 2022 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

The Jungle Book 2 2022 has been lined up to release for the past five years. Mowgli’s story was adapted into a live-action by Jon Favreau in The Jungle Book in 2016. The movie portrayed Mowgli’s beautiful story of finding a home in the Indian Jungle and won everyone’s hearts.

The action packed sequel was confirmed five years ago, but delays in production have created a setback. However, fans can expect to see Jungle Book 2 in 2022 or early 2023. There has been no official announcement, so a release in 2022 is plausible but not guaranteed.

When will Jungle Book 2 2022 be released?

Disney’s approach to reiterating the animated classics to live-action opened an exciting new avenue. An exclusive report highlighting upcoming Disney live-action adaptations was published after the release of the Jungle Book. The report included Jungle book 2, among other animated hits.

Optimistically, Disney’s goal was to release these adaptations from 2017 to 2019. The Jungle Book 2 2022 was also initially scheduled to release in this frame. However, Favreau shifted his focus to the live-action adaptation of the Lion King. He revealed his plans to resume the Jungle Book 2’s production after he was done with the Lion King. Favreau wanted to ensure the smooth release of The Lion King and hence delayed work on the Jungle Book Sequel.

His concentration later shifted to other projects, which is why a definite release date could not be finalized. The Jungle Book 2 will be a massive project. We can expect to see it soon given the first movie’s positive reception and acclaim. For now, fans can only hope to see The Jungle Book 2 in 2022.

The Possible Cast of The Jungle Book 2 2022:

After a long wait, fans of the Jungle Book were finally blessed with some good news. The actor who voiced Mowgli’s character, Neel Sethi, revealed he was open to working for The Jungle Book 2 whenever production resumes.

At the time of the first movie, Sethi was only ten years old. He is a teenager now as five years have passed since the Jungle Book. The audience is intrigued about how his age and character will follow forth in the Jungle Book 2022.

Apart from this, the majority of the voice actors might return for their roles. There are no official statements to verify this claim, so we can only speculate.

Most likely voice cast members for the Jungle Book 2 include:

Shere Khan by Idris Elba

Bagheera by Ben Kingsley

Babloo by Bill Murray

Raksha by Lupita Nyong

Kaa by Scarlett Johanssen

What could be the Plot of The Jungle Book 2 2022?

Disney Studios live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book remains unparalleled. The original 1967 Jungle Book is a well-known Disney animated Classic.

With the massive popularity of the first movie, a sequel was eventually in order. The Jungle Book 2 could follow the original storyline from Rudyard Kipling’s novel.

Justin Marks remarked that there are parts of the novel which were excluded from the classic. The Jungle Book 2 will look upon the parts which didn’t make it to the movie earlier.

Justin remained discreet about the storyline for The Jungle Book 2. However, the original film’s ending was not the same as Rudyard Kipling’s novel. There is a possibility for the sequel to explore the novel’s ending with added twists.

The difference between the Jungle book Novel and the Movie

In the Jungle Book, the ending shows the possible death of Shere Khan as he falls into the fire. Mowgli remains in the Jungle, and his wolf family starts believing he wants the best for them. His wolf mother, Raksha, takes over as the new leader.

In the book, however, the ending is very different. Mowgli returns to his human village to continue a normal life amongst his own kind. The Jungle Book 2 could follow Mowgli’s story as he resides amongst the animals in the Indian Jungle. There is also a potential for the sequel to redirect the focus to the book’s ending, where Mowgli returns to the village. The ambiguity surrounding Shere Khan’s death hints that he could return for the Jungle Book 2 in 2022.

Trailer

The studio has not released any trailer for The Jungle Book 2 2022. We can only hope to see glimpses of the sequel once a release date is confirmed. Till then, the agitated fans have to wait a little longer. Hopefully, a trailer for The Jungle Book 2 will be out by the end of 2022.

