Stay Close Season 2 Release Date Updates

Stay Close is just another one of Netflix’s releases that have had its audiences gripped. Season 1 of stay close dropped on 31st December 2021, and since then, audiences have only asked one thing – when will season 2 release? Unfortunately, there has not been any official news about a Stay Close Season 2. Fans should not be too disappointed, though, since we have picked up the little chatter about the show and summarized it here for you.

Stay Close is a British thriller series full of crime, drama, and mystery. The show has been well-liked by its audiences and has gained a 7 out of 10 IMDb rating. The series is an adaptation of a novel by Harlan Coben, which has the same name. To find out everything from the expected release date to the cast and potential season 2 plot, keep reading this article.

The miniseries was directed by Daniel O’Hara. Coben is the lead author and the executive producer for the series. Accompanying him are Daniel Brocklehurst, Victoria Asare-Archer, Charlotte Coben, and Mick Ford – the other four authors. Coben’s co-executive producers are Danny Brocklehurst, Nicola Shindler, and Richard Fee. The book-to-television adaptation has been taken under the umbrella of Red Productions Company.

Stay Close Season 2 Cast

Since there is no proper news regarding whether there will be a season 2 or not, there has not been much information regarding the cast in it either. Nonetheless, seeing where season 1 left off, we expect that the majority of the season 1 cast members will return for the second part as well (if there is one).

Season one of Stay Close had multiple renowned faces as part of the lead cast. Cush Jumbo plays the role of Megan Pierce-Shaw/Cassie. Jumbo is best known for her role in the CBS drama series -The Good Wife. James Nesbitt is seen as DS Michael Broome. Nesbitt has previously starred in shows such as Bloodlands and The Missing. Richard Armitage (from The Hobbit and The Stranger) is seen as Ray Levine, Sarah Parish (Bancroft, Cutting It) as Lorraine Griggs, Eddie Izzard (Six Minutes to Midnight) as Harry Sutton, and Jo Joyner (Ackley Bridge) as DC Erin Cartwright.

Further, the cast also consists of Youssef Kerkour as Fester, Daniel Francis as Dave Shaw, Dylan Francis as Jordan Shaw, Tallulah Byrne as Laura Shaw, Andi Osho as Simona, Bethany Antonia as Kayleigh Shaw, Rachel Andrews as Bea, Poppy Gilbert as Barbie, Hyoie O’Grady as Ken, Jack Shalloo as Brian Goldberg, and Phillip Gascoyne as Chief Inspector Gary Blakefield.

Release Date

Harlen Coben has previously released “Safe” in 2018 and “The Stranger” in 2020, both on Netflix. The two series were limited series that gained a great deal of popularity. Even though both of his previous releases had great potential for a follow-up season, there was no season 2 released for either of them.

However, what does make us hopeful for season two of Stay Close is that the cast has been dropping hints. Ray, played by Richard Armitage, during an interview with The RadioTimes, has said,

“You don’t see him in the car, you don’t see the thing happen; it’s all in the viewer’s imagination, and of course, he doesn’t know what he’s done either, which I think is another brilliant opener for maybe Stay Close 2 – who knows?”

Bethany Antonia, who plays the role of Kayleigh Shaw, admitted that there is room for a second season but felt that a major time jump would be the best approach to explore the Shaw family’s next chapter. “It will come back to haunt them,” she says,

“but not for a long time. Kayleigh’s wedding will come when she’s 35, and she’ll see a yellow automobile, and all the memories will flood back.”

Following these little Easter eggs, we can presume that a season 2 might be in the talks. If a second installment is to release, viewers would probably have to wait till the second half of 2023. Furthermore, since the first season had eight episodes, it can be assumed that the second season would have around the same number of episodes, give or take a couple.

Stay Close Season 2 Storyline

The Stay Close series follows a central theme of “How well do you know the people closest to you”. It follows the lives of three distinct individuals, all of whom seem to have hidden secrets about their past. Meghan is a soccer mom living in the suburbs of Livingstone with her husband and three kids. Broome is a homicide detective adamant about solving a missing person’s case. Ray, on the other hand, who wanted to be a famous documentary photographer, is now stuck being a paparazzi for hire, where he follows around rich, privileged kids.

Seventeen years after the disappearance of Stewart Green, another man goes missing. This leads Broome to reopen the cold case, which puts relationships at risk and lives in danger of being ruined.

How did season 1 end?

Okay, so if you still have not watched the first season of Stay Close, we recommend that you pause right here (or skip reading this section at least). In the finale of the first season, we see Dave telling Megan that he pushed Carlton’s car into the river. He knew that Kayleigh had stolen it and wanted to keep her safe. Although, what he was not aware of was that Kayleigh had locked Carlton in the trunk of his own car, which led to him being dumped into the river along with the car.

Trailer

The team has not yet admitted to their being a season 2 of the miniseries. As a result, it is premature to expect a trailer release, as that would clear cut point towards a season 2. If season 2 is to release, we can expect a trailer at least a couple of weeks prior to the official release of season 2. Until then, fans can watch the trailer for season 1, which is available on YouTube, Netflix, and multiple other sites.

Stay Close Season 2 Renewal Status

Even with no news regarding a season 2 of Stay Close, why are fans still so hopeful for it? Well, judging by the ending of season one, some questions were still left unanswered. Will Dave end up facing jail time if Carlton’s body is found? How will this haunt him once he finds out what he unintentionally did to Carlton? Will Kayleigh’s past actions haunt her for the years to come? To find out about all this and more, a season 2 is direly needed.

Another aspect that Harley Coben fans can look forward to is that the author has signed a 5-year contract with Netflix. This means that he could potentially drop a season 2 of Stay Close. If not this, then to the very least, we expect another book-to-series adaptation of Harley’s novels.

Editor’s pick on what to watch next:

My Brilliant Friend Season 4 Will be Back Soon: HBO Officials

The Jungle Book 2 2022 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

Indiana Jones 5 Release Date, Cast and Trailer Revealed

Sweet Home Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Dirty John Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Episodes, and Trailer