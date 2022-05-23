The Essex Serpent Season 2: Renewal Status

The Essex Serpent is a British period drama that has only recently released its first season. Therefore, it is too early to say if there will be a season 2 or not. The series, authored by Anna Symon, is based on the famous novel by Sarah Perry. The show premiered on Apple TV Plus on 13th May 2022.

The Essex Serpent Season 2 Cast

Andrea Cornwell has produced the show and has gathered up a stellar star cast. Since there is no news regarding a second season, we are unaware of who may be cast in it. However, it can be expected that the cast from the first season will be carried forward into the second installment.

Tom Hiddleston plays the role of Reverand Will Ransom. Hiddleston is a renowned actor, best known for his role of Loki -the god of mischief- in the Marvel franchise. Claire Danes will play Cora Seaborne. Claire has won multiple Emmy and Golden Globes and is probably best known for her role in Homeland.

Accompanying the two lead actors we have, Clemence Poesy took on the role of Stella Ransome, wife to Reverand Will Ransom. Frank Dillane will play Luke Garret -Cora’s friend and a doctor from London. Hayley Squires plays Martha, Dixie Egerick as Jo Ransome, and Michael Jibson as Matthew Evansford.

Furthermore, Lily-Rose Aslandogdu will play the role of Naomi Banks, Jamael Westman will play the role of Dr. George Spencer, and Ryan Reffell will portray the role of John Ransome.

The Essex Serpent Season 2 Release Date

The first season of the book to tv adaptation has just recently started airing. Hence, it is premature to expect a second season. Since the show is a six-part limited series, it is most probable that the book’s entire story comes to an end within the first season. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that fans will be getting a second season.

However, it is not uncommon for tv shows to continue the script even beyond the book’s storyline. Can the audience expect a continuation of this new period drama? Well, that depends on whether this adaptation of the book is well-liked by its audience or not. Further, it also depends on whether the writers can conjure up a script that does justice to the original text.

Storyline

The story follows the adventures of Cora Seaborne, a widowed woman who leaves London and moves to Colchester to practice paleontology. A ruined building grabs her attention, rumored to have released a serpent following an earthquake. Cora believes that the serpent is, in fact a dinosaur that survived extinction.

This leads Cora to the Reverand William Ransome and his family, who live in a small village of Aldwinter, where a serpent has been carved into one of the church’s pews. Cora moves to Aldwinter to continue her search for the serpent.

Although Will agrees to help Cora, he remains skeptical about the true nature of the serpent. Regardless of his reservations, Will’s love for religion and Cora’s love for science proves to be the driving force that makes the two of them further look into the matter. The two reach some common ground throughout the show, which eventually draws them closer.

As the entire series is still not out yet, we will not be giving any further details regarding the storyline. For those who have already read the book, the storyline is pretty clear to them, but those who have not should watch the series on Apple TV plus as the episodes air.

Trailer

With no updates on a season 2 coming, there is also no possibility of a trailer released. If, however, the series reboots for a second installment, a trailer will most definitely release before the release of season 2.

The trailer for season 1 is available on YouTube and other platforms. Fans can watch the trailer to the first part and protect the limited series afterward.

