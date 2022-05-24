Is Grace Season 3 Release Date Confirmed?

The end of Grace Season 2 shocked all the viewers with the revelation of organ trafficking going on in the dark. DS Roy Grace and DS Glenn Branson successfully managed to uncover the gang who were operating from the South coast. This brought a huge twist to the show. In addition to that, Vosper got an appointment to a new role in London, and Grace finally had a sensible relationship with Cleo. This, however, is threatened by a call that he receives stating that Sandy is alive. In short, Grace Season 2 housed many loose threads, and the fans cannot wait to find the answers to them in Grace Season 3.

Grace Season 3 is Confirmed

In this unpredictable world, the very first question that the fans of Grace have asked is whether the series will return for the third series or not. We have good news for you if you are a fan of Grace because Grace Season 3 is officially confirmed. The same was announced by Peter James, the author of the series, who in a tweet said that Grace was at the top of the national TV viewing rating for three consecutive Sundays, indicating that the show has adapted well for the small screen. Therefore, there will be a Grace Season 3.

Release Date

Even though it is officially confirmed that there will be Grace Season 3, the release date of the same is not announced yet. According to sources, the working and filming of the series have not yet begun. The third series is only confirmed as of now. Considering the production and filming time of the series, we can expect the third season of Grace during the spring or summer of the next year.

The series is based on books written by Peter Hames. To be precise, the book series goes by the title Roy Grace novels. The series consists of 17 books; therefore, there is enough source material for the show, and the makers of Grace are aiming to cover all the books. It is believed that the plot of Season 3 will adopt the following books: Dead Like You, Dead Man’s Grip, and Not Dead Yet.

Grace Season 3 Cast

The expected cast of Grace Season 3 are:

John Simm as DSI Roy Grace

Richie Campbell as DS Glenn Benson

Laura Elphinstone as DS Bella Moy

Brad Morrison as DC Nick Nicholl

Craig Parkinson as DS Normal Potting

Rakie Ayola, who played the role of ACC Alison Vosper, might not return for the third season. At the end of the second season, she announced that she was appointed to a new role in London. This indicates that a new cast member might fill her show in the third season of Grace.

Trailer

The trailer of Season 3 is not yet out. In fact, the filming of the third season has not even begun. Once the official trailer of Season 3 Grace is announced, we will update the section with the trailer.

Grace Season 3 Plot

The series revolves around Roy Grace, who is a workaholic police officer. He is obsessed with cold cases. However, his wife disappeared ten years ago, and he had no clues to find her. This is a case that he could not crack, and it haunts him even now. The first episode of the second season was about a woman who was brutally murdered, in the second episode, a wealthy socialite was the victim, and in the third episode, in a storm drain, the police finds the remains of the woman.

In the final episode of Grace Season 2, not one but three bodies are discovered, and this gives an unexpected twist to the show. Also, in the last episode, Grace is seen with his love interest, Cleo. However, this love relationship can be in trouble as he receives a call that states that his wife, who disappeared ten years ago, might still be alive.

If Grace Season 3 follows the order of the books, the upcoming season might feature two brutal rapes.

