Netflix Series to Watch When You’re Out of Ideas

Netflix is a streaming service that offers a wide variety of popular TV shows, movies, anime, documentaries, and more. it is one of the best platforms where we can get plenty of information through shows and documentaries that can enhance our knowledge. The human brain is very powerful at picking up information so quickly when it comes to visualization. Our brain gets things better visually rather than reading or listening.

So, when you’re out of ideas and want to add some knowledge about any topic, Netflix is the best to go with. Netflix offers a variety of informative TV shows, series, and movies that provide knowledge about different cultures, healthy lifestyles, science, fiction, and much more.

And while the Netflix library is filled to the brim with awesome series and movies, sometimes it just gets hard to pick one and get yourself committed to it. Well, if that’s the case, we have looked around (hard enough) to find some of the most interesting series to watch when you are out of ideas!

Brain Games

If you are into interactive series, I am sure you must have heard about Brain Games from National Graphics. It is new to Netflix and consists of four seasons. Brain games if full of fun and interactive series that use games, experiments, and illusions that helps improve brain functions and problem-solving skills.

This series sharpens your mind by offering brain fitness tests and also helps you sharpen your memory and let you concentrate more wisely. Although, news has it that the Brain Games series might get relocated to Disney+ which houses most of the national geographics series.

Black Mirror

Since we are on the topic of brain games and interactive series, I can’t emphasize Black Mirror enough. Available on Netflix, this interactive series provides a fully-immersive experience like never before. This is one of the best series that stimulates thoughts and brain activity.

Based on suspense, this series introduces thrilling stories with every new episode that depicts mind-bending reality. Black Mirror features a dystopian high-tech world of the near-future with a twisted story of innovations and secrets.

Lie to Me

Lie to Me is one of the most interesting series based on the police investigation. The Lightman Group investigates many cases, trying to connect the dots to finally find out the truth. This series teaches us how to find if a person is telling a lie, how to read facial expressions and how to understand body language.

Definitely worth watching if you are into dramas based on police investigations, where human psychology plays a big role. The crimes always fascinate people, especially the part where the police start from nothing and slowly connect the dots with clues as they go.

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes is hands down the king of crime-solving mysteries. Full of surprises and suspense, Sherlock Holmes shows the science of deduction and logical reasoning with some serious skills. Using his incredible deduction techniques, Sherlock Holmes (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) goes on a crazy spree of solving crimes and helping the crime department to catch the culprit.

From the very beginning to the end, the show keeps you hooked and it’s perfect if you are looking for something exciting to binge-watch. Besides the crimes and deduction, the show also sprinkles humor to keep you entertained.

The Tudors

There’s something fascinating about the past that makes us want to take a deep dive into historical literature. But some of us prefer to learn about history in a more fun and exciting way and what better way to do that other than through Netflix shows based on history. Well, if that’s something you find to be exciting, The Tudors might just be what you are looking for, especially if you want to learn about British history.

This series let you know about British history in an exciting and engaging way. You may have read British history before, but Tudors will leave you with some interesting facts and stories about British history that you have never learned before.

Netflix is the most flexible and user-friendly streaming service that offers its clients a wide variety of different movies and much more. And while there are more than plenty of options to choose from, I think these shows are great to get started with right now.