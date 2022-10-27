When looking at the schedule for the anime that aired during the spring of 2022, it is obvious that One Piece, Boruto, and Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs have taken over the Sunday time slot. There is the sufficient source material for as many as five seasons of the anime adaptation of Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs, despite the fact that the show has not yet been officially renewed for Trapped in a Dating Sim Season 2. Here’s everything you need to know. This isekai animation, like many others based on light book stories, had its plot condensed in order to fit the entirety of the series into a single episode of television.

Is there Trapped in a Dating Sim Season 2?

As was mentioned in the introduction, at this time, there has been no official renewal for Trapped in a Dating Sim Season 2; however, what are the chances that the series will return for another thrilling adventure?

The fact that the source material for Trapped in a Dating Sim comes from the original light novel written by Yomu Mishim has significantly increased the likelihood of the show receiving a second season.

No Official Renewal

According to Anime Geek, episode 12 is scheduled to end at the conclusion of the second light novel volume, which was released in Japan in October of 2018.

Good news for readers: as of June 19th, ten domestically published light novel volumes had been released, providing enough material for at least five seasons of the anime adaptation.

Popularity Of The Series

The series has also done well in the Spring anime slate, receiving a 7.1/10 on IMDB, a 7.33/10 on MyAnimeList, and a spot in the AniTrenz Top Anime for the past 14 weeks (although it peaked at position 12).

The only real downside is that the anime has not significantly helped the sales of the light novel and manga adaptations. Even if the series is a huge hit in Japan, it remains to be seen if the cost of producing Trapped in a Dating Sim Season 2 is warranted by the country’s relatively small domestic market.

You Can Read The Original Series

While there are ten volumes of the Japanese light novel Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games Is Tough for Mobs, only six have been translated into English.

Seven Seas Entertainment has set release dates of October 11th and December 6th for the physical editions of volumes 7 and 8, respectively.

The digital versions can be acquired through

Amazon Kindle

Book Walker

Google Play

Kobo

Nook

Expected Plot Of Trapped in a Dating Sim Season 2

The plot of Trapped in a Dating Sim Season 2 revolves around a man whose sister blackmails him, he dies, and then he is reincarnated. He realizes that his current life, in which he is the third son of a baron and a resident of a matriarchal society, is every bit as miserable as his previous life. Additionally, he finds out that his sister coerced him into playing a dating simulation game.

He follows the path that is expected of him up until the point where Zola arranges for him to engage in a matrimonial relationship with a hag who is 50 years old so that she can acquire some influence with her and other personal gains. He then lives his life accordingly. Our main character says no and makes a deal with himself to earn enough money so that he won’t have to.

You can watch Trapped in a Dating Sim Season 2 on Crunchyroll if released.

Wrap-Up

In spite of this, it is still unknown whether the anime production committee will decide to renew Trapped in a Dating Sim Season 2 in light of the middling reviews and the lukewarm sales of the accompanying book. Since numerous isekai anime are getting continuations, all we can do is wait and see what happens.

Alas, fans of anime will have to hold tight until the release date of Trapped in a Dating Sim Season 2 to find out what happens next. Stay tuned!

