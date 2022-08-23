Will There Be The Wonder Woman Game?

Growing up, we have always loved hearing about different superheroes and their legacies throughout our childhood. Seeing that envisioning ourselves as one of the guardians of this whole world has always almost been one of our sweetest memories. Which, more or less, will also become a huge part of the childhood of the subsequent generations as well. As those children will also grow up hearing and watching movies about the same legends that we as a kid used to do too. Which, if you ask me, is quite amazing, isn’t it? To see its legacy going on for years after years of its first arrival in the form of comic books that soon transitioned into film adaptations. However, what is even more surprising is that the said legacy does not just end in their live-action movies. Considering the main fact that we are also going to get games of our childhood superheroes as well and that too within a short amount of time from now on. Which one of them is going to be the Wonder Woman game that we are going to have on our plates shortly.

From their first appearance in the comic books series to their transition to live-action movies, these superheroes have never ever disappointed us with their portrayal as great leaders. They have embedded their image in our minds as the world saviours who fight off evil to protect us. Consequently, leaving us in awe and wonder with their stories about their services to this world, their legendary battles, powers and good character. Evidently, they have enraptured our very hearts with their good deeds through every transition.

Thus, fans around the world were overjoyed when DC announced that they are also releasing their game versions too. Such as Suicide Squad, The Batman Family and now, of course, our very own Wonder Woman (that is also the focus of our discussion today).

Here are all the details that you need to know about the upcoming game.

Who is Wonder Woman?

Before delving into the details of the forthcoming game, here is a little overview of the DC superhero, Wonder Woman.

Basic Details:

Wonder Woman is an American Comic Book Superhero.

American psychologist and writer William Moulton Marston (pen name: Charles Moulton) and the artist Harry G. Peter created her character.

The said character made its debut in All-Star Comics #8 , which was published on October 21, 1941.

It has been published under DC Comics.

Also, she is still, to this day, one of the most famous superheroes that they have ever debuted.

Seeing that she is also the founding member of the Justice League and is one of the most beloved ones as well.

Inspiration For Wonder Woman:

Marston’s inspiration behind the character appearance was his wife, Elizabeth and Olive Byrne ; who lived with the couple in a polyamorous relationship.

Surprisingly enough, it all just started with Marston sharing with his wife that he wanted to make a superhero that would triumph over the world through the power of love and not through force.

To which his wife replied, “Fine,” but he should “make her a woman” instead and hence all is history.

Moreover, the creator also took inspiration for Wonder Woman’s bracelets from Oliver Byrne’s bracelets that he wore all the time.

Origin Story:

According to her origin story, her mother “Queen Hippolyta” sculpted her from clay.

Later on, the Greek Gods gave her life as an Amazon.

She was also given superhuman powers as mere gifts.

However, DC changed her background in the year of 2011.

Making her the biological daughter of Zeus and Hippolyta.

Who was then raised by her mother and her aunts Antiope and Menalippe.

Dual Identity:

Like every other superhero, our “Wonder Woman” also lives a dual life:

Her official title is Princess Diana of Themyscira in her homeland.

However, she is famous as Wonder Woman and as one of the members of the Justice League of Superheroes

Outside of her superhero universe, she blends in the society as Diana Prince (her civilian identity).

Arsenal Of Magical Items:

Besides that, she also possesses a collection of magical weapons. Some of them are:

The Lasso of Truth

A pair of indestructible bracelets

A tiara which serves as a projectile

A range of devices based on Amazon technology (in older versions).

Featured?

It has been featured in many mediums:

Radio

Television

Film

Merchandise (apparel, toys, dolls, jewellery)

Video games

The Wonder Woman Game: All That You Need to Know!

At “The Game Awards 2021,” a big revelation was made to DC fans around the world. Yes, folks. We will soon be going to have the Wonder Woman game on our gaming screens. Amazing news, isn’t it?

However, seeing that the news is quite recent, there is not much information out on the internet concerning the forthcoming game at the moment. But, fear not. We have digged up all the details that we can get our hands on for all of you out there:

Did you know who is responsible for the development of this new game? Well, it is none other than Monolith Productions .

The well-known studio that received great reception for Middle-earth : Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War they were also responsible for its production.

Moreover, these two aforementioned games also received critical success around the globe.

So, it was quite a shock that they also took this project, but all and all, it was a good surprise if you ask me.

The Wonder Woman Game: Release Date Announced?

The official release date of the Wonder Woman game is not public yet.

However, it is most likely that it will release somewhere around the year 2023 or could even stretch to the year 2024 if we keep our margin.

Seeing that the game is still under development, 2022 so far does not seem the year of its premiere.

As it would have been already announced like Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League if that was the case.

The Wonder Woman Game: Teaser or Trailer?

On December 10, 2021, we got the trailer teaser for the Wonder Woman game. Although, the trailer teaser comprises more audio than video. We, on the other hand, do end up with some first-hand information about the upcoming game’s plot line:

Seeing that, we clearly hear Diana’s mother Hippolyta saying that “my daughter, a new threat comes to our shores, and I must call you home.”

Which, more or less, insinuates that the protagonist of the game has left Themyscira. Hence, she is living with the regular human society in her disguise as Diana Prince.

Obviously, her homeland is in danger. Thus, she apparently needs to take the role of a leader in (what seems like) a huge battle that is going to surface anytime soon.

Besides that, the description of the trailer reads that it “allows players to become Diana of Themyscira,” who will try their best to “unite her Amazon family and the humans from the modern world.”

Evidently, we are going to have a lot on our plates soon! And to be honest with you, I can not wait any longer!

The Wonder Woman Game: What is its Gameplay?

According to the gameplay of the Wonder Woman game, it is:

A single-player open-world action-adventure game.

The game will most probably take place in Themyscira.

It is also going to have Monolith’s widely famous “Nemesis System.”

This system more or less gives players room to influence the game themselves.

The Wonder Woman Game Consoles?

According to Monolith’s pattern in his previously produced games, the Wonder Woman game might be launched on: