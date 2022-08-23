A Plague Tale: Requiem – How Amicia and Hugo’s Talents and Abilities Will Change

A Plague Tale is one of the more recent action-adventure video games primarily testing the player’s stealth. Following its first edition that dropped about three years ago, A Plague Tale: Requiem is also right around the corner. Eager fans are curious about what the second installment of this game brings and whether it manages to live up to its hype.

Published by Focus Home Interactive, Asobo Studios developed this nerve-wracking game. A Plague Tale: Innocence was released in May 2019 on PlayStation 4, Windows, and Xbox One. Furthermore, the company released PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S compatible versions of this popular game in July 2021. On Steam, the game has an impressive 9 out of 10. Moreover, it has an IGN rating of 7 out of 10 and an 82% rating on Metacritic. Following the positive responses from audiences and players alike, the developers soon started work on a follow-up installment.

A Plague Tale: Requiem Premise

The game’s premise is in the 14th Century in Aquitaine, France, during the Hundred Years’ War. The game revolves around the struggle of the two siblings, Amicia de Rune and Hugo, as they attempt to save themselves from the French Inquisition soldiers. Alongside the threatening soldiers, the two siblings must save themselves from the numerous deadly rats that carry the black plague. In the game, players get to control Amicia and her actions. Each player must help the siblings survive the game by only using the restricted number of tools and simple stealth.

The upcoming edition brings back our favourite siblings, Amicia and Hugo, six months after the ending of A Plague Tale: Innocence. However, now, the duo is a lot stronger with much better skills. In A Plague Tale: Requiem, both Amicia and Hugo have much more amplified skills which are essential because their lives are about to get a lot more complicated. The siblings must prepare for the worst as they pass through the country. So what exactly are these resilient siblings’ new abilities in part two? Continue reading ahead to find out!

A Plague Tale: Innocence Ending

To better understand where our players stand in the sophomore installment, we must circle back to where the first part ended. Over the course of A Plague Tale: Innocence, both Amicia and Hugo underwent major character development. The two siblings had to evolve to cope with the threats surrounding them. At a very young age, the two saw and heard some disturbing sides of the world.

In the first part, Hugo’s role was mostly that of a spectator. Nevertheless, towards the end, he managed to get some control of his power. A Plague Tale: Requiem will further develop Hugo’s spectacular powers. Moreover, Amicia improved her combat skills as she faced numerous enemies. Her weapons also improved, such as a better version of her classic slingshot and a crossbow.

Furthermore, the children evolved mentally as well. They learned to deal with the trauma they faced each day and defined their moral compasses. Players can expect Amicia and Hugo’s Innocence lifted as they go through the darkness.

Amicia de Rune’s New Abilities

After the horrors that the young Amicia faced in Innocence, A Plague Tale: Requiem tests how much Amicia can manage to control herself. She must decide what lines she is willing to cross to keep her beloved brother safe. While killing her enemies surely led to her having much better combat skills, there is fear that the young fighter may acquire a liking for it. In this second part, Amicia’s morality is in constant question. Her fear of fighting surely subsided, but the darkness within her still looms very close.

In Innocence, the major source of the threat was the structured soldiers and the Inquisition. However, in Requiem, the stakes are much higher because the enemies are more dangerous. In Requiem, the siblings must combat the devious and perilous smugglers and mercenaries. The team at Asobo Studios put in countless hours of effort to make the experience as lifelike as possible. Each enemy will react according to Amicia’s strides.

What is interesting in this upcoming installment is that Amicia must also use her surroundings to her advantage. The young fighter must take help from various environmental-related resources around her and use them to her maximum advantage. Requiem shows Amicia having gorilla attacks to take out her enemies through the element of surprise. She must also strategically use the various objects around her. Tarpots will help slow down the enemy, whereas the tall grass could be set on fire to cause further hindrance for the adversaries.

Regarding the gameplay, this means that players get a much wider plethora of options to choose from when combating the enemy. The player can mix and match stealth, combat, and alchemy to draft the ideal approach to neutralize the threat. If done properly, this would prevent any unnecessary loss of life. Remember: the more Amicia kills, the more she gets pulled towards the dark side. That is something we surely do not want.

Hugo’s Abilities

With Hugo finally discovering his supernatural powers, his role in A Plague Tale: Requiem becomes much more prominent. His immense power is an ideal portrayal of the coexistence of both their innocent children’s souls and the huge responsibility they now have upon them. The dark dimension that this seemingly unstoppable army of rats brings forth triggers Hugo’s powers.

In Innocence, we saw what Hugo can do if he loses control of his strength. The young boy has the power to wipe out an entire city. Therefore, Requiem focuses on Hugo’s need to learn to control his strength. If used in the correct manner, Hugo can ward off even the strongest of enemies.

Moreover, apart from the physical threat, Hugo’s supernatural abilities also take a toll on his psychological wellness as well. Every time Hugo utilizes his powers, he gets to feel what the rats are feeling. Hence, this causes him to get weaker over time. Furthermore, this link allows for much more indulgent gameplay as well. Each time the player uses Hugo’s powers, their experience gets affected. Therefore, this allows them to use their abilities with much more vigilance.

Release Date for A Plague Tale: Requiem

We are positive you are excited after reading all the new features the upcoming game has in store for you. Luckily, all the eager fans do not need to wait too long. A Plague Tale: Requiem is right around the corner. According to the latest announcement by PlayStation, the game is set to release on October 18th, 2022. The game would release on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC, and even Nintendo Switch through a cloud version. With less than two months to its release, excitement is at an all-time high. We are hopeful that Requiem will be much more adventurous and indulgent than Innocence.

Trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem

The developers for the game released the initial trailer back in June 2021. However, a year later, a newer updated trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem was released in June 2022. The trailer gives the eager players an insight into its gameplay and what the new game has in store for them. We see the sibling duo travel on a boat, Amicia shooting arrows at the enemy and little sneak peeks of a town set on fire.

Check official trailer: